A local trio of Salisbury softball players helped the Sea Gulls earn a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament over the weekend in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Tuscarora’s Kaleigh Edwards, Walkersville’s Lindsey Windsor and Catoctin’s Raegan Smith were part of a Salisbury team that won three games to capture the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Championship Series, and with it a spot in the national tournament.
Windsor, a standout sophomore pitcher, picked up a save in the final, an 8-6 victory over Christopher Newport on Saturday. With two runners on and the potential winning run at the plate, she induced a ground out to cap the win.
In a six-run sixth inning, Edwards, a graduate catcher, scored the run that tied the game at 6-6. Salisbury then took the lead on a two-run homer before Windsor closed it out.
On Friday, Edwards blasted a walk-off home run to right field in a 5-4 win over Christopher Newport to put the Gulls in the final. She also contributed an RBI double earlier in the game. Windsor started and pitched six innings, allowing four hits, four walks and four runs before Edwards’ heroics.
Windsor threw a five-inning two-hitter on Thursday as Salisbury defeated Southern Virginia 9-1 in the quarterfinals of the tournament. She struck out eight, while Edwards drove in a run.
A veteran leader behind the plate, Edwards is hitting .402 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs — both career bests — in 31 games this season. She was named to the All-C2C first team, announced last week.
Windsor has gone 10-3 with a 1.71 ERA and eight complete games in 2021 en route to the C2C Pitcher of the Year Award. Opponents are hitting just .169 against her this season.
Edwards and Windsor were named to the C2C all-tournament team.
Smith is a reserve first baseman who has seen action in 13 games.
Salisbury, which is ranked 12th in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25, will learn its next opponent at 1 p.m. Monday during the tournament selection show on NCAA.com.
