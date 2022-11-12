Maryland School for the Deaf won the Keystone State Football League championship Saturday night with a 46-18 home win over Pennsylvania-based Perkiomen School, capping its first season of eight-man football in a memorable way.
The win also avenges a 20-14 loss at Perkiomen School on Oct. 29 for the Orioles, who finished the season at 10-2 overall.
MSD generated 492 yards of total offense, including 413 with the running game.
Dual-threat quarterback Zion Ortiz rushed for 239 yards and five touchdowns on 15 attempts. He also passed for 79 yards.
On defense, Nathan Sheppeck made 10 tackles for the Orioles, while Ortiz had nine.
Urbana 42, Mount Hebron 7
The top-seeded Hawks (10-1) advance to the state quarterfinals for the second straight season and will host eight-seeded Perry Hall (8-3) next week.
No other details were provided.
In other state quarterfinals involving Frederick County teams, sixth-seeded Middletown (8-3) will play at third-seeded Hereford (10-1), while eighth-seeded Walkersville (6-5) will take on top-seeded Milford Mill (11-0) in Class 2A.
In Class 1A, Brunswick (8-3) is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 seed Forest Park (8-3) next week.
Brunswick 1, Perryville 0
The Railroaders (16-2-1) advance to the state final for the second consecutive season after winning the championship last year.
Chase Malone scored the lone goal of the game for Brunswick, off an assist from Ryan Domathoti.
Goalkeeper Finn McGannon made five saves for the Railroaders to earn the shutout.
The Hawks season ends at 13-5 overall.
No other details were provided.
Mount Hebron 1, Oakdale 0
The Bears (15-1-3) fell to Mount Hebron for the second straight season in the state semifinals by an identical score.
The goal scored was the first they had given up since Sept. 14 and snapped a string of 14 consecutive shutouts.
Oakdale finished the season with 16 shutouts, which is a Frederick County Public Schools girls soccer record for the most in a season.
Randolph Macon 80, Hood 78 3 OT
Hood College pushed top-ranked Randolph-Macon to the limit before the Yellow Jackets outlasted the Blazers in triple-overtime in the championship game of the MMI Tip Off Tournament at BB&T Arena in Frederick.
It was the closest any opponent has come to snapping Randolph-Macon's 29-game win streak and Hood is the only foe to push the defending national champions to overtime.
Christopher Smalls and Will Pataki each scored 18 points for Hood. Smalls hit 5-of-6 from the field, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and had seven rebounds and four steals. The point total was a new career-high for Pataki, who went 5-of-8 shooting, sinking 3-for-5 of his 3-point attempts.
Garrison Linton turned in his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four steals. The sophomore played 50 minutes.
Jevon Yarbrough scored 10 points off the bench.
Hood trailed 77-73 with 31 seconds left in the third overtime after a jumper by Miles Mallory. Pataki pulled the Blazers back within a single point with a 3-pointer 16 seconds later to make it 77-76.
Hood was forced to foul, and Vincent Payne hit both free throws with nine seconds to play. The Blazers opted for a quick two with Smalls going end-to-end to make it 79-78. Keishawn Pulley Jr. was fouled with 1.2 seconds to go and hit one for the game's final point.
After Hood scored last to force the first and second overtimes, it was the Yellow Jackets who needed to score to force the third extra period. The Blazers did all of their scoring in the second overtime at the free throw line with Linton, Pataki and Soren Almquist combining to go 6-for-7, resulting in a 69-63 Hood lead with 2:19 remaining. A Pulley foul shot and a jumper by Mallory made it 69-66 before Will Coble knocked down a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to tie the score.
Pataki was the difference in the first overtime, hitting a 3-pointer with one second left to force the second overtime. Prior to Pataki's game-extending 3-point shot, neither team had hit a field goal since the 4:19 mark as the teams combined to make seven free throws during that span.
In regulation, Hood turned in an impressive start, limiting the Yellow Jackets to just 20 first half points on 7-for 31 shooting.
The Blazers used a 13-2 run over the final five minutes to secure their first win of the season.
Lele Wright recorded a career high in points with 26, while adding seven rebounds. Tam Stanford also had a career high in points with 17. She added six rebounds and three steals.
