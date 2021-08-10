MIDDLETOWN — Intent on staying true to her small-town roots and raising money for a couple of causes that are dear to her, former Middletown High basketball star Saylor Poffenbarger spent the last two days conducting a basketball camp on her family’s property on Burkittsville Road.
Twenty middle-school aged girls from all over Central Maryland spent $80 dollars to partake in basketball activities and receive instruction from Poffenbarger, who currently plays for the most prominent women’s basketball team in the country at the University of Connecticut.
“A lot of girls will ask to individually train with me, and, with my schedule, it’s just super hectic. So, it’s hard for me to individually train a lot of people,” Poffenbarger said.
So, she decided on a two-day basketball camp earlier this summer, which would allow her to work with a wide-range of girls in a pair of five-hour sessions. She had to limit the number of campers to 20 to give each one as much individual attention as possible.
And within 48 hours of news going out about the camp through word of mouth, email and social media, all of the spots were filled.
“These girls look up to me. I don’t want them to think I am a stranger,” Poffenbarger said. “So, me getting around them and being comfortable around them makes them realize that I am the same as they are.”
Six weeks ago, NCAA rules strictly prohibited a college athlete like Poffenbarger from attaching their name to a money-making endeavor, even if it was strictly for a charitable cause.
However, at the end of June, the college governing body bowed to decades of pressure to allow athletes to benefit, financially or otherwise, from their own name, image and likeness and relaxed the rules on July 1.
“It gives people the opportunity to live off of what they have created for themselves,” Poffenbarger said. “Not everyone chooses to go out there and sign with everyone and do all of that. But if you want to, you have that option, and I just think that’s really important.”
The proceeds from Poffenbarger’s camp will benefit the scholarship fund set up to honor the memory of her late brother, Fordham, and the Bresee family.
Ella Bresee was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. She is the younger sister of former Urbana High School and current Clemson football player Bryan Bresee and Mount St. Mary’s basketball player Kendall Bresee.
Campers at Poffenbarger’s camp wore pink T-shirts with “Saylor’s Basketball Camp” across the front and “#EllaStrong” on the back.
While Poffenbarger was able to put her own name on the camp, she was not permitted to attach the UConn brand to it.
“It’s stupid,” said her personal coach, Larry Gary, who was observing the camp near the sideline. “The school is trying to keep control of its own name and likeness.”
Poffenbarger is back to full health after suffering a stress fracture in her back during her first season at UConn. She did not require surgery.
In the last four years, she has had two surgeries to repair torn labrums in both of her hips.
“I have like 70-year-old injuries,” she said sheepishly.
Poffenbarger has four years of eligibility left at UConn since everyone retained a year of eligibility due to the pandemic. She joined the team last January after graduating early from Middletown High and received 32 minutes of spot-duty over 12 games, compiling six points and four rebounds.
The Huskies advanced to the Final Four in San Antonio, where they lost to eventual runner-up Arizona on April 2 in the national semifinals.
Poffenbarger will head back to UConn on Aug. 28. She looks forward to her first full season with the team and playing in front of larger crowds.
“Last season was very beneficial, just the experience of seeing how the team works and learning more about my coaches and teammates,” she said. “I have already had my first game, the first time I went in, my first basket. I have done all of that. it’s happened already. It kind of takes some of the jitters away.”
One of the messages Poffenbarger was trying to convey to her campers was that they could follow a similar path.
“I had to create everything for myself, and I kind of want them to realize that,” she said. “I am just like they are. I am from here. I didn’t go to a private school. It’s super important to maintain my hometown roots. I am not a stranger.”
