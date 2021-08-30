A class of six will be inducted into the YMCA of Frederick County Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame on Sept. 18.
The 45th annual YMCA of Frederick County Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Saturday, September 18 at 6:30 pm at the New Spire Arts Center (15 W Patrick Street). Doors open to ticket holders at 5 p.m. with a reception from 5 to 6:30. The induction ceremony begins at 6:30 pm. Tickets are available in-person at either YMCA branch, or for purchase online.
The inductees are listed below.
n Bethany Adams: The 2009 Thomas Johnson High School graduate was a six-time NCAA All-American and four-time Big 12 champion at the University of Texas. She competed in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke events. Bethany is one of only three female swimmers from Frederick County to qualify and participate in the U.S. Olympic Trials. She set records for the 50 freestyle during her college career and her name still is in the Longhorns school record books.
n Clarence “Petey” Cooper: A three-sport standout at Frederick High School, he was a dominant southpaw who was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth round (110th overall) in the 1969 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. He played six years in the Minor Leagues with the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins organizations, reaching the AAA level. Cooper’s name is all over the Cadets’ record books in football, basketball, and baseball. He still owns FHS records for strikeouts in a game (19), career strikeouts (226), wins in a season (13) and career (26) and single season ERA (0.56 in 1969). He also set football records, which included throwing 28 touchdown passes during the Cadets’ 10-0 season in 1968.
n Joann Engestrom: Perhaps the best field hockey player ever to come out of Frederick County, Engestrom made the 2003 U.S. National Field Hockey Team and U23 National Team. A three-sport athlete at Middletown High, she went on to play at Towson University for three seasons, leading the team in scoring her junior year. After transferring to Temple for her senior season, she earned All-Atlantic 10 Conference first-team honors. She later coached at the youth, high school, club and college levels.
n Natalie Cleckley Jackson: A Linganore High basketball star, she played power forward at Furman University, where she earned the 1987-88 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year award and the 1990-91 conference Player of the Year award. She twice paced the Paladins in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.7 points and 9.5 boards per game in her career. As a junior, she helped Furman win its first Southern Conference championship.
n Tracey Kelley Kibler: One of the finest athletes to come out of Middletown High as a basketball and field hockey player, she captained the Knights to a 26-0 record and the 1993 Class 2A state title in basketball. She also helped the field hockey team to a state championship in 1991 before continuing her basketball career at East Carolina University. She was a three-year team captain who earned CAA All-Rookie honors as a freshman and CAA All-Tournament honors as a senior. She went on to a successful basketball coaching career, first at Catoctin High, then at Hood College, before she became a school administrator.
n Stephen Linger: His legacy in the world of women’s fast-pitch softball in Frederick County is still felt today. He was the founder of the Lewistown Tigers in the 1980s, the first girls’ fast-pitch softball travel team in Frederick County. The Tigers won 42 tournaments and produced 21 players that received college scholarships. Linger coached at Thomas Johnson High School, ran the Tigers fast-pitch softball clinic at Frederick Community College and later coached at Messiah College. There, he guided the team to its first 20-win season in 1991, eventually winning the MAC in 1994. An example of his dedication to softball in the county, he started the FCC softball team with no budget and donated his coaching salary back to the program to help build it.
Rising Star Award (given to a Frederick County individual or team that demonstrated exceptional accomplishments and contributions in their athletic field in the past year)
n Kyle Lund: The 2020 Oakdale High graduate posted the nation’s sixth-fastest high school tim in the indoor 800-meters during the 2019-2020 winter season. The COVID-19 pandemic robbed Lund of an outdoor track senior season. By that point, though, his legacy had been sealed. During his senior year at Oakdale, he won a cross-country state title, helping Oakdale to the team title in the fall. During the winter season, he won the 800- and 1,600-meter indoor state titles, along with two relay titles, again guiding the Bears to a team crown. During his career, he was a five-time Frederick News-Post Runner of the Year. He ran the fastest outdoor 800 in the history of the MPSSAA state meets and briefly held the nation’s No. 1 time in December 2018. Lund is continuing his running career at Brigham Young University.
