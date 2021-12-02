A class of six will be inducted into the YMCA of Frederick County Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame on Jan. 28.
The hall of fame’s 46th annual induction ceremony will be held at the New Spire Arts in Frederick (15 W Patrick St.). Doors open to ticket holders at 6 p.m. with a reception from 6 to 7 p.m. and the induction, which begins at 7 p.m.
The inductees are listed below.
n Joe Alexander: An outstanding basketball player at Linganore High School who went on to star at West Virginia University before becoming a lottery pick in the 2008 NBA draft, where he was selected eighth overall by the Milwaukee Bucks after declaring for the draft. He played for the Bucks from 2008 to 2010 and then spent time with the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Hornets. Alexander has played professional basketball overseas for the past eight years, splitting time between leagues in Israel, Italy and Turkey. At West Virginia, he averaged almost 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and close to three steals per game.
n Bengie Biggus: A three-sport star at Frederick High School who excelled in basketball, baseball and football. After starring in baseball at Frederick Community College for two years, he was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers and went on to play six years of professional baseball, splitting time between the Brewers and San Francisco Giants. Biggus held the mark for the most modern professional baseball pitching wins by any player from Frederick County until the 1990s. After sustaining a significant injury to his pitching arm, Biggus returned to Frederick County, where he has coached, trained and mentored athletes. He served 10 years as a Frederick High assistant baseball coach alongside head coach Phil Rhodes.
n Elizabeth “Liz” Lebherz Hansel: A Thomas Johnson graduate and Towson University swimming standout. She was never part of a losing meet in high school and enjoyed a stellar collegiate career that included 10 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) titles, six CAA records and 17 school records during her tenure. As a senior at Towson, Lebherz earned All-CAA honors in seven events and qualified for the NCAA championships.
n Kevin Lynott: Spent more than two decades as a successful football coach at Brunswick and Middletown High Schools. Lynott created a dynasty at Middletown High School from 2008 to 2017, compiling an 86-27 record during that time. The Knights won three straight Class 2A MPSSAA state football titles from 2011 to 2013 and they were a 2A state finalist in 2010. Lynott led the Knights to five 2A West regional championships and he led Brunswick to one 1A North regional championship. He guided Middletown to a program-best 36-game winning streak. And as an offensive coordinator, he helped lead Brunswick to its first 1A state championship appearance in 1999.
n Alexis Maday Packard: A 2000 Frederick High School graduate who was a standout gymnast, spending time on the U.S. National Team for several years and representing the United States in Brussels, Belgium in 1997. She received a full athletic scholarship to Iowa, where she was a three-time All-America gymnast from 2002 to 2004. She was a six-time Big Ten champion, winning the all-around in 2001, earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from 2001 to 2004 and was Big Ten Gymnast of the Year in 2004.
n Phil Rhodes: Served as Frederick High School’s baseball coach from 1992 to 2021. He led the Cadets to the MPSSAA Class 3A state title in 2009 and to the state semifinals three other seasons. He coached the Cadets to 266 wins and was named The Frederick News-Post Coach of the Year four times. He coached several players who played professional baseball and currently has six former players who serve as high school coaches in Frederick County.
