EMMITSBURG — Downtrodden and somber with the season feeling like it’s slipping away, Mount St. Mary’s coach Dan Engelstad and his players were once again left to explain their inability to protect the basketball.
The Mountaineers turned the ball over 17 more times Thursday night, directly leading to 20 points for visiting Fairfield in a 63-60 loss at Knott Arena in men’s basketball.
Some of the turnovers were forced by the Fairfield defense, which ranks among the best in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. But many others were of the sloppy, unforced variety, a simple dribble handoff gone awry or a miscommunication with a teammate.
With a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds Thursday, the Mount’s point guard and leading scorer, Jalen Benjamin, fired a pass high and out of bounds from underneath the Fairfield basket to near half court.
It was the result of a miscommunication with a teammate, who had already moved from the spot where Benjamin thought he would be.
“Just trying to make a play,” said Benjamin, who turned the ball over seven times as the team’s primary ball handler. “Over thinking. Should have gotten straight to it.”
Benjamin had a chance to atone for his error at the final buzzer. But his step-back 3-pointer from the corner in front of the team bench glanced off the top of the backboard.
“We had the ball in JB’s hands. Go make a play,” Engelstad said. “It’s usually a recipe for success.”
Mount St. Mary’s (7-14, 3-7 MAAC) has turned the ball over at least 16 times in three of its last four games, which has undermined its ability to protect second-half leads, a season-long problem.
The Mountaineers have now lost 11 of 13 dating to early December and have not won back-to-back games since before Thanksgiving.
Their scoring has dropped precipitously, too. They have only reached 60 points in three of their last 11 games. They have not hit 70 since a Dec. 1 victory at Saint Peter’s.
Junior guard Dakota Leffew scored a game-high 19 points for the Mountaineers. But he only scored two points in the second half.
Injuries have been a factor for them, as the team’s veteran forward and leading rebounder, Malik Jefferson, remained out of the lineup with a shoulder injury.
But Mount St. Mary’s still held its own on the boards, outrebounding Fairfield (10-10, 6-4 MAAC) by six.
The turnovers once again sank the Mountaineers, a vexing, persistent problem they continue to work at, so far unsuccessfully.
“We’ve gotta value the ball more,” Engelstad said.
