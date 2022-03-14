EMMITSBURG — With just over a minute to play in Sunday’s Northeast Conference championship game, Mount St. Mary’s coach Antoine White subbed out two of the pillars of his women’s basketball program.
And, bathed in the applause of the large, adoring crowd, Kendall Bresee and Kayla Agentowicz walked off the court for the final time at Knott Arena together.
As the Mountaineers (16-12) were putting the finishing touches on a 60-42 victory over Bryant for their second consecutive NEC Tournament championship and second straight trip to the NCAA tournament, Bresee and Agentowicz made their way down the bench, embracing coaches and teammates along the way.
One of the first people they stopped and hugged was White, who had a little message for them.
“Remember when you guys were about to leave me?” the coach said with a smile.
It never came all that close to happening, although White claims he was sweating it out more than he would have liked.
Bresee, who attended Urbana High School, and Agentowicz, who is from the Pittsburgh area, are in their sixth season as college basketball players. They played this season at the Mount as graduate students.
They both missed the 2018-19 season for Mount St. Mary’s — Bresee because she had transferred after two seasons at George Washington and Agentowicz because she was injured — and both retained a year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But after the Mountaineers won the NEC championship last year and were beaten by Maryland in the first round of the NCAA tournament, both faced the choice of whether they wanted to come back to the Mount or begin the next chapter of their lives.
“We didn’t want to make the wrong decision,” Bresee said.
There was no question the Mountaineers wanted them back. Bresee was the reigning NEC player of the year, and Agentowicz was a steady starter who contributed in various ways on both ends of the floor.
But the best friends and roommates at Mount St. Mary’s had a lot to consider prior to making their choice.
For starters, head coach Maria Machesano left the Mount for the same position at Purdue Fort Wayne.
The fact that White was named her successor, which promised some sort continuity, factored heavily into the players’ decision. In fact, Bresee and Agentowicz said they would have left if they were unfamiliar with the coach.
Most of the team was coming back, which had them leaning toward staying. But with that came a certain pressure.
The Mountaineers would be expected to defend their NEC championship. They were the consensus choice by the league’s coaches to do just that prior to the start of this season.
But nothing was guaranteed, and who knew what potential roadblocks would pop up along the way — such as COVID-19 outbreaks and injuries, all of which happened.
What if the team underachieved for whatever reason?
“We wanted to be at a place where we could be successful again,” Bresee said. “At that point, what’s the new system going to be? What’s the team going to look like? We just didn’t know.”
Bresee and Agentowicz discussed and weighed the possibilities for hours.
“It was like a whole day event of figuring out what we wanted to do,” Agentowicz said. “I was texting Kendall for most of the day, and then she was like, ‘Why don’t you come over here and talk about it.’”
Meanwhile, White had made it clear to them that he needed to know their decision as soon as possible.
“I didn’t want to go into the [transfer] portal and build this thing over again,” he said. “At that point, it was late [in the process], and a lot of the good players were already gone. It would have been a challenging time to start over.”
So, he told them, “I need to know. If you are not coming back, then I’ve got to get into that portal and go find some replacements.”
In separate conversations with Bresee and Agentowicz, it sounded to White like they were saying the same thing.
“[Agentowicz] was saying, ‘Well, ‘Toine, I want to come back. But if Kendall decides to go elsewhere, then I think I’ve got to go elsewhere.’”
White stopped them right there.
“They were both saying the same thing. If you are both saying this, I was like, ‘Why don’t you both come back? It doesn’t make sense why we are having this kind of dialogue.’”
Then, there was the giggly FaceTime session when Bresee and Agentowicz jointly told White that they were, in fact, coming back for another season.
“They thought it was funny,” White said. “I did not think it was funny.”
When asked why, White said, “I didn’t know if they were coming back. They made me sweat for it a little bit. I think I had a couple of choice words for them in that moment. But that’s the relationship I have with those two. So, it was all good.”
In the end, it couldn’t have worked out much better for everyone involved.
The Mountaineers overcame their own COVID outbreak, injuries and inconsistencies to win the NEC for a second straight season.
Bresee and Agentowicz got to experience winning the championship before friends and family in a packed arena, which they did not get to do last season when pandemic restrictions were still in place.
And now they are headed back to the NCAA tournament and will face Longwood University at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2 in one of the inaugural First Four games for the women’s tournament. The game will be played in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“We stepped up to the challenge and made it happen,” Bresee said. “There was no downside to coming back. We just wanted to make sure we were making the right decision. At the end of the day, it was a no-brainer.”
