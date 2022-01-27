The trio of Jalen Benjamin, Mezie Offurum and Nana Opoku led Mount St. Mary’s to its fourth consecutive win, 67-56, at Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night in Hackensack, New Jersey.
Benjamin led the way with 18 points, Offurum added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Opoku had 12 points and 11 boards for his fourth double-double of the season.
Defense continued to key the Mount in their four-game win streak. The Mount (9-10, 5-4 NEC) held FDU 56 points on 33.9 percent shooting overall and 21.1 percent from 3-point range.
Over the past four games, Mount opponents are averaging just 53.8 points per game, 36.3 percent shooting overall and 26.0 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Leading by 13 at the break, the Mount saw Fairleigh Dickinson (1-15, 2-7 NEC) trim the deficit to 37-31 five minutes into the second half after a pair of Anquan Hill free throws.
The Mountaineers responded with a 7-0 run to regain control, capped by a reverse dunk from Offurum on a pass from Frantisek Barton.
The Mount led by double figures the rest of the way.
Benjamin finished the game 6-of-12 from the field and 6-of-9 from the line for his game-high 18 points. The NEC’s assist leader also had five assists with no turnovers in 35 minutes.
Offurum collected 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists while connecting on 6-of-12 from the field. The 6-foot-8 senior is averaging 17.3 points over the past three contests.
Dakota Leffew snared a career-best eight rebounds.
