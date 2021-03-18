Mike Snowden was a student at New Market Middle School some 20 years ago when he found out there was a bus that took kids to Linganore High when the final bell rang so they could use the weight room.
“I would get over there as much as I could,” he said, looking back on the youth wrestler who began to relish the preparation aspect of athletics.
That five-mile trip between schools was the first distance Snowden traveled due to his burgeoning affinity for strength and conditioning.
This week, he’s been making another short trek — from his hotel in Indianapolis to a convention center, where he directs and oversees the workouts of the Alabama men’s basketball team. The Crimson Tide are second-seeded in the East Region of the NCAA tournament, and Snowden is in his second year as their strength and conditioning coach.
Alabama (24-6) has surged to the top five of the Associated Press poll this season, their second under coach Nate Oats. Snowden, 33, came to Alabama with Oats from the University of Buffalo, where they worked together to build another NCAA success story.
Like at Buffalo, Snowden has ensconced himself in the whole Alabama men’s hoops program. Such an approach helps him better do his job — setting the players’ foundation of fitness and fine-tuning their ability to carry out Oats’ orders on the court.
“I always go back to, I’m a strength and conditioning coach, I love strength and conditioning — but not a single athlete at University of Alabama is on a strength and conditioning scholarship,” Snowden said Tuesday by phone.
“With that, it pays to get out and watch them in their sport. If you only have 18 or 20 guys, our programs are pretty individualized. So if we can get out and actually see what they’re lacking or excelling at on the court, on the field, it helps when you go put their program together.”
Back in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Snowden’s athletes won’t find him holed up in his office at the gym until it’s time to work. He attends as many of the Tide’s practices and film sessions as he can, figuring out how to mesh his duties with the overall goals of the team.
He won’t try to make anyone believe he can stand at the whiteboard and diagram a half-court offensive set. But, he says, being in those Xs and Os sessions helps with the bonding part of his role. The players see him in those meetings and know he’s invested beyond the weight room.
“I find the best way to motivate kids these days, is once you build a relationship, they’ll run through a brick wall for you — but they gotta know that you’re being true,” said Snowden, a 2005 Linganore High graduate.
So, in Indianapolis this week, for instance, Snowden serves as a morning alarm clock, making sure his players are up for their daily coronavirus tests. Then, he’s at breakfast, keeping an eye on whether they’re fueling up properly. And he’s around for them to just chat with about life, like a surrogate big brother.
The players know they can count on Snowden for all of that. But, first and foremost, the Crimson Tide have no doubt that he’s doing his darndest to help them make optimal use of their athletic gifts.
It’s something Snowden began to learn as a wrestler at Linganore High. He’d quit the sport as a sophomore but was convinced to return as a junior, embracing the grind that would eventually build him into a state qualifier.
“He’s grown and left the area and done so many cool things,” said Ryan Green, a former Linganore wrestling star and assistant coach who mentored Snowden.
Green said Snowden enjoyed and flourished under the edgy coach’s “gnarly approach.” With that in mind, Green urged him to consider the military after graduation.
Snowden’s interest in the field of strength and conditioning had sprouted in Frederick County, but it took root once he entered the Navy. He wound up as an armorer on the USS George Washington, and he figured he’d make a 20-year career out of the Navy.
But while in Japan in 2008, he accompanied his ship’s fitness director to a training session with a rugby team. It turned out to be an ah-ha moment for Snowden, who realized he wanted to work with athletes.
“I think he found his way in the military,” Green said. “He didn’t know it in high school, but he was a specimen. In his adulthood, he fell in love with the weight room and nutrition and remaining healthy, and that was his passion.”
And imparting that passion to others became his career.
Just when he expected to leave the military in 2009, though, Snowden accepted an offer to work in Quantico, Virginia, with Marine Helicopter Squadron One — the unit that’s known for transporting the President of the United States.
“I was like, ‘I’m not saying no to that,’” Snowden said.
Snowden worked in logistics, traveling ahead of the Commander in Chief, combing over the helicopters for the slightest imperfections, which he would then address promptly.
Out of the military in the fall of 2012, Snowden enrolled in the kinesiology program at George Mason. He began to gain experience in the Patriots’ athletic program and through other internships that saw him working with the University of Maryland football team and the Washington Mystics.
He went from “not even knowing where to stand at in the room to see everyone” to a 2015 graduate with job options.
Jake Romanell, who coached Snowden from age 8 in the LOUYAA wrestling program, said it’s possible to trace Snowden’s drive back to the wrestling room, where he developed a will and work ethic to constantly improve.
“Michael was never handed anything in his life,” Romanell said via email. “All of his success, he made for himself. He rose through the ranks in the Navy on his own initiative. He worked his way through undergraduate and graduate school.”
Snowden worked as a trainer at Mason and VCU before joining Oats in 2018 at Buffalo. The two work well together, as evidenced by Oats retaining Snowden when he took the Alabama job.
Of Snowden, Oats has said, “He’s a guy with a lot of energy, that preaches discipline and that establishes a level of work that’s expected in our program — both on and off the court.”
Snowden prides himself on creating a structured, productive atmosphere for his athletes. He wants to be a reliable part of their lives, to set them up for a lifetime of fitness.
During his coursework, he envisioned a career in college sports, and basketball became his forte even though he wasn’t a player himself — which makes for some ribbing from his guys.
“They clown me on that now, to be honest,” he said with a laugh. “I like to think I’m a ‘bucket’ but ... every now and then I’ll drop a shooting video, one where it takes like 30 takes to make a shot.”
Still, Green is not surprised that Snowden’s niche is a sport he hasn’t been steeped in throughout his life.
“I believe wrestlers can do anything,” said Green, who crackled with emotion more than once as he talked about Snowden. “And if you know how to train for a wrestling match, then we can train for a football game, for a basketball event.”
Snowden’s knowledge and love of what he does seems to have permeated the entire Alabama squad. He said Oats and his assistants even participate in the training regimen.
“I told him, we want the strongest staff in the SEC,” Snowden said.
His dedication to the entire operation is apparent on game days, when he gets just as riled up as the players, cheering loudest for plays that show a maximum effort and toughness he’s helped instill.
Snowden might have a specialty that has little to do with putting the ball in the basket or drawing charges, but he’s an ultimate team player.
It’s one of this trainer’s strong suits.
