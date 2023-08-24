Jackson Ambush

Jackson Ambush, who has a degree in homeland security from Albany University, has transferred to Florida Atlantic to finish out his college football career. The Linganore High graduate is taking reps as a middle linebacker with the first and second teams.

 Courtesy photo by Florida Atlantic

Jackson Ambush’s first taste of college football at its highest level produced a bit of “culture shock.”

“Definitely the attention to detail to everything,” the former standout linebacker at Linganore High School said after transferring from Division I-AA Albany to Division I-A Florida Atlantic during the offseason.

