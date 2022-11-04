Maryland Indiana Football

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is back three weeks after an injury and ready to help the Terps seize the moment in November.

 Associated Press

The bye came at the perfect time for the Maryland football team. After beating Northwestern at home, the banged-up Terrapins used the week off to regroup, rehab and refocus as they embark on the most important stretch of November football in the recent history of the program.

“It was much needed. We were being held together by threads. Five or six starters didn’t play in the Northwestern game,” coach Michael Locksley said. “That time off has given us the opportunity to get some of those guys back healthy.”

