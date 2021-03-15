EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s and Maryland will finally collide this season in women’s basketball, only this time on a much bigger stage and more than 1,600 miles away from the original meeting point.
The 15th-seeded Mountaineers (17-6) — playing in their first NCAA tournament since 1995 — will face the second-seeded Terrapins (24-2) — the 2006 national champions and annually one of the top programs in women’s college basketball — at 4 p.m. Monday on ESPN in a first-round tournament game in San Antonio.
The announcement was made just before 7:15 p.m. Monday on ESPN’s Selection Show for the women’s tournament.
The Mountaineers, who routed Wagner 70-38 on Sunday at Knott Arena to win the Northeast Conference championship and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, gathered as a team at the student-activities center on campus to learn their fate.
Like most teams in this position, the Mountaineers stood and applauded and cheered when their name and the matchup with Maryland was called on television. There was no one else around to celebrate or share the moment with due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I am just so proud of everyone, seeing our name up there [on the big screen],” said redshirt-senior forward Kendall Bresee, an Urbana graduate who was named the NEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year this season. “It’s still like so surreal that we won [Sunday], and now we are going to the Big Dance.”
Mount St. Mary’s was scheduled to face Maryland on Dec. 8 in College Park before a positive coronavirus test for the Mountaineers prompted the game to be canceled, a decision that Mount coach Maria Marchesano described as “gut-wrenching.”
The Mountaineers had almost made it to College Park and were scheduled to get tested there Dec. 7 when news of the positive test arrived. The player who tested positive was asymptomatic.
Nonetheless, the team bus was forced to turn around and return to Emmitsburg, and the game was wiped out without a makeup date.
“That’s the year that we are living in,” Bresee said.
Mount St. Mary’s overcame three coronavirus-related shutdowns — one before the season and two during — to win 14 of the 18 NEC games that it played during the regular season and earn the top seed in the league tournament.
In San Antonio, where they are scheduled to arrive Tuesday afternoon, they will have to endure a strict 24-hour quarantine period during which the players and coaches will be confined to their own rooms and not allowed to see one another in person.
Following the quarantine, they will begin preparations to face Maryland, which is making its 11th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance after cruising to the Big 10 championship over the weekend. Maryland is 8-0 all-time against Mount St. Mary’s.
The teams last met on Dec. 6, 2017 and the Terrapins cruised to a 97-57 home win.
“They tend to put teams together based on region, and I figured they would do it the same this year, even though we are all down in San Antonio,” Marchesano said. “So, I had a suspicion that we could be playing Maryland. I think I jinxed it because, us as a staff, we talked all day about being excited to scout someone completely new, and now we are scouting someone we have already scouted this year.”
Asked about the Terrapins, Marchesano said, “Their guards are as big as our post players.”
As a high school player in Indiana, Marchesano said she was recruited by Brenda Frese when the current Terrapins coach was the head coach at Ball State.
“I still have those letters from her,” said Marchesano, who wound up playing at Butler. “I am sure she doesn’t remember me because that’s been years and years and years ago. But, obviously, an amazing coach. I love the way she coaches her girls. I love the style that they play. It’s going to be exciting to go against her again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.