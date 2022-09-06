When Mount St. Mary’s holds its commencement ceremonies in May 2023, a Super Bowl champion plans to walk across the stage at a university that doesn’t even have a football team.
Todd Bowles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, earned his bachelor of science last week through the Mount’s Center for Accelerated and Adult Education. The former Bucs defensive coordinator, who helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl LV in that role in February 2021 before taking over the team’s top job this offseason, completed his work for an interdisciplinary degree in youth and community development.
Bowles, 58, began his college education at Temple 40 years ago, but left without a diploma to start his NFL career in 1986, when he joined the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent defensive back.
After a seven-year professional career in which he spent six seasons with Washington, Bowles went directly into coaching. But he always longed and planned to finish his education. In the summer of 2020, he was directed to the Mount by his agent, Anthony Agnone, a 1975 MSM alum. Bowles got enrolled and completed his studies online over the next two years.
“Completing my degree was something I had always wanted to do over the years because it was something I had promised my mother when I went to play in the NFL, and I wanted to follow through on that promise,” Bowles said in a press release from the Mount. “Over the years, as I became a father, it became something I wanted to do in order to set a proper example for my sons as they continue on their educational paths. I have also worked pretty extensively with children through my various community projects, and I felt it was important to show them they can achieve whatever they set their mind to.”
With a mind that’s often employed to solve some of the NFL’s most complex offenses, Bowles was delving into Mount assignments, for instance, about the teachings of Plato and Aristotle for his Ethics and Human Good course. In that same class, he also presented his own coaching philosophies and strategies on working through obstacles to develop a team.
“I am extremely appreciative of the faculty and the administration at Mount St. Mary’s for helping me navigate through what seemed like a daunting task when I started this journey,” Bowles said. “When I had questions, or needed some guidance along the way, I always felt supported and that played a large role in my ability to successfully complete the program.”
When Bowles wasn’t occupied this summer running Tampa Bay’s offseason program — or answering repeated questions about the excused 11-day training camp absence of superstar quarterback Tom Brady — he was finishing up his final college classes as a Mount student.
“A successful NFL coach obviously doesn’t need to put in the extra work required to complete a bachelor’s degree, but Todd is clearly the kind of person to keep his promises and finish what he starts,” said Mount Director and Associate Professor of Human Services Timothy Wolfe.
Last year, Bowles served as a guest lecturer for a Sport Management class at the Mount taught by Corrine Farneti, while this summer the coach spoke to middle schoolers in the university’s College Experience Camp about overcoming adversity.
Said Farneti in the release, “If we could mold someone directly from our mission statement, Todd would be it — from giving back to the community, grit, and strong leadership — he’s it.”
Bowles plans to attend commencement at the Emmitsburg school next spring.
