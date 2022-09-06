When Mount St. Mary’s holds its commencement ceremonies in May 2023, a Super Bowl champion plans to walk across the stage at a university that doesn’t even have a football team.

Todd Bowles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, earned his bachelor of science last week through the Mount’s Center for Accelerated and Adult Education. The former Bucs defensive coordinator, who helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl LV in that role in February 2021 before taking over the team’s top job this offseason, completed his work for an interdisciplinary degree in youth and community development.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription