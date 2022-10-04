Michigan State Maryland Football

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led the Terps past Michigan State last Saturday, then flew to Miami to visit his brother, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had suffered a scary head injury on Thursday night.

 Associated Press

As Tua Tagovailoa lay frozen on the turf, surrounded by medical staffers, teammates and a silent NFL crowd, his younger brother, Taulia, watched from 400 miles away, overcome by an even more intense worry. Taulia saw the events unfold the same way as most football fans — the hit that caused a concussion, Tua’s hands splayed in front of his face, the stretcher that carried him from the field — only Tua is his brother, and “my brother’s my heart,” Taulia said.

“It’s hard for me to cope with things like that,” said Taulia, the Maryland quarterback who spoke to reporters Tuesday for the first time since his brother’s injury. “He’s someone I look up to, someone I talk to every day. It was a hard scene for me to see that.”

