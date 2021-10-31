COLLEGE PARK — The Maryland football season still has another month to go, yet the hopes of what might be possible hinged on the final minutes of a late-October matchup between two struggling programs.
The Terrapins’ 38-35 win against an undermanned Indiana squad didn’t turn into a highlight-reel outing, and the final margin was far from convincing. But this victory that snapped a three-game losing streak leaves some promise that Coach Michael Locksley’s team could finish its season in a bowl game.
With a difficult stretch of games ahead, a loss here could have doomed the Terps, who would have needed to upset a Big Ten power to play in the postseason. This matchup against the Hoosiers, who are missing their starting quarterback and still winless in conference play, gave Maryland (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) the opportunity it needed.
“It definitely wasn’t a pretty win, but we’ll take it,” Locksley said. “We needed it.”
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa delivered a career-best performance, passing for 419 yards and two touchdowns while relying on a mostly unproven cast of receivers, particularly senior Carlos Carriere, who had been buried on the depth chart through his five years in College Park. And when Maryland led by 35-28 and needed Tagovailoa to convert a 3rd-and-13 to keep a fourth-quarter drive alive, Tagovailoa found freshman receiver Marcus Fleming for the key conversion. That allowed the Terps to run the ball the next eight plays to drain the clock before Joseph Petrino hit a 41-yard field goal with 1:20 to go.
That field goal, which lifted Maryland ahead by two scores, seemingly ended the game, but Indiana (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) found a glimmer of hope when its offense quickly tore through the Terps’ defense in the final minutes. Freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley, a first-time starter, threw a 52-yard reception to Ty Fryfogle and then an 8-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot. Maryland survived thanks to Darryl Jones recovering the Hoosiers’ onside kick.
“We prepare for a four-quarter game, and today it was,” Locksley said. “It didn’t have to be. But it was. And we found a way to make the plays.”
With standout receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones out with season-ending injuries, the Terps have turned to a new collection of players in the passing game. Carriere had a career-best day with 134 receiving yards on eight catches, and he connected with Tagovailoa twice for touchdowns. Tagovailoa, who became the first Maryland quarterback to throw for at least 400 yards since 2010, finished the game with 10 passing plays for at least 15 yards, a critical boost because Maryland struggled to establish much of a rushing attack (46 carries for 79 yards).
Locksley said Tagovailoa settled into the game in the second half, “and then things just started clicking for him.” Indiana’s defense influenced the pass-heavy offense, but when the Terps needed to run the ball in the final minutes, senior Challen Faamatau did so effectively.
“My main thing was just getting positive yards, staying in bounds and two hands on the ball,” said Faamatau, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship this fall.
The Terrapins wanted to start with a high-tempo offense, and they scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the game — first with Tayon Fleet-Davis punching the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line and then with Faamatau handling another 1-yard rush on the next drive. After that early burst, the offense slowed, and the Terps didn’t score again until the second half.
Fueled by a few of those explosive passing plays, Maryland’s offense picked up 148 yards in the first quarter, but the Terps only managed 57 yards in the second quarter while Indiana rallied from behind. The Hoosiers cut Maryland’s lead to 14-10 when Charles Campbell hit a 55-yard field goal just before halftime. They returned from the locker room and pushed ahead with a 66-yard run from Stephen Carr, his second score of the afternoon, that left Maryland’s defenders chasing from behind. But in response, the Terps scored right away on a short rush from Faamatau, finally another Maryland touchdown after four punts, a missed field goal and a failed fourth-down attempt.
“You’re going to have ups and downs,” Tagovailoa said. “You just have to stay strong.”
These Hoosiers have had trouble this season, and they traveled to College Park after a difficult stretch of losses against Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State. Indiana has yet to earn a conference win, and its only victories so far this season have come against Idaho and Western Kentucky.
Injuries at quarterback have compounded the issues. With starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and backup Jack Tuttle both out, the Hoosiers had to rely on McCulley, who had one career completion entering this matchup. But the young quarterback showed poise against the Terps and avoided major mistakes, finishing with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The Hoosiers didn’t crumble when Maryland jumped ahead early, and they hung around late, even after Carriere’s first touchdown pushed the Terps ahead by two scores with about four minutes left in the third quarter. The Hoosiers faked a punt and picked up the first down on a drive that ended with a field goal, which cut Maryland’s lead to 28-20 early in the fourth quarter.
When Carriere’s next touchdown widened the gap between the two teams, Indiana responded again. McCulley notched his first career touchdown pass and then connected with Hendershot on the two-point conversion to trim Maryland’s lead to 35-28 with just under 10 minutes to go in the game. Even after the Terps’ clock-draining drive and that late field goal, McCulley kept his team in contention with another touchdown, but Maryland prevailed to keep its hopes for the season from fading early.
“It’s obviously a great feeling, and you never want to let go of it,” defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite said. “Thinking back to those past three weeks, it’s just a great turnaround for us and we needed it because we were in a slump.”
