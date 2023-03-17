NCAA Maryland W Virginia Basketball

Maryland forward Julian Reese, right, had one of his best outings — 17 points and nine rebounds — to propel the eighth-seeded Terps past West Virginia into Saturday’s second round of the NCAA tournament.

 Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This time a year ago, Julian Reese watched the NCAA tournament from College Park, and his focus had already turned toward his sophomore season. His Maryland team had flailed through its schedule with an interim coach, knowing early on its postseason hopes had already faded. Reese said he understood the Terrapins’ predicament and that they didn’t have “the right tools to be there.”

So Reese worked out while waiting in limbo for his new coach to arrive, ready for a future that would include his participation in his sport’s main event. When Kevin Willard accepted the top job at Maryland, he met with the players, and Reese remembers him speaking intensely, setting the tone and earning the team’s respect. Willard explained that he wouldn’t accept laziness. Reese believed in the vision.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription