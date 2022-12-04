Rutgers Maryland Football

Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones and the Terps will play in their second bowl game in two seasons when they meet North Carolina State on Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 Associated Press

The University of Maryland football team will make its 29th all-time bowl appearance when it meets No. 23 NC State in the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

