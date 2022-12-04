The University of Maryland football team will make its 29th all-time bowl appearance when it meets No. 23 NC State in the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will be televised nationally on ESPN.
“We’re thrilled to be selected to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. “Earning back-to-back bowl berths is another significant step for our program, and I’m also excited for our seniors to have another chance to play in a big-time game. I’m also happy that our fans will be able to drive down and represent us as we take on a former ACC rival.”
Maryland will be making its second consecutive bowl appearance after defeating Virginia Tech 54-10 in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl. The Terps concluded the 2022 regular season with a 7-5 overall record. Maryland ranks third in the Big Ten in passing offense (259.3 yards per game) and fourth in the league in scoring offense (29.2 points per game).
The Terps are led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who ranks second in the Big Ten in completions and completion percentage (68.6), and third in passing yards. Tagovailoa has rewritten Maryland’s record books, as he’s now the program leader in career touchdown passes (50), career passing yards (7,658), total offense (7,843) and 300-yard passing games (12).
Maryland and North Carolina State are dead even in their 70 meetings all-time, standing at 33-33-4. The Terps and Wolfpack met annually when Maryland was in the ACC, with the Terps winning the last meeting in 2013, a 41-21 win in Raleigh in the Terps’ final conference game as a member of the ACC.
This will be the first postseason meeting between the programs as they have only played at a neutral site twice, in 1917 and 1921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.