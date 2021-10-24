MINNEAPOLIS — Before the Maryland football team headed home to College Park on Saturday night, Coach Michael Locksley spoke to the players in the locker room about pride. He didn’t think their poor performance showed much of it. The lopsided loss was the Terrapins’ third straight defeat, and the Minnesota Gophers gashed Maryland’s defense. So now, the Terps are back in a familiar place, searching desperately for a win that can end a losing skid with their hopes of a bowl game slipping out of reach.
The game at Minnesota could have been a confidence-boosting outing that shifted those bowl eligibility calculations in favor of the Terps. It was one of the few games left on Maryland difficult schedule that looked winnable, especially after the last two losses proved how this team can’t keep pace with the Big Ten’s best. Instead, the Gophers marched down the field with ease on their way to a 34-16 win that leaned on their signature run-heavy, clock-draining drives. And the Terps (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) are now facing the remnants of a once-promising season that started 4-0.
“Everybody needs to really take a deep look into themselves and make sure that you’re doing everything you can in your power to prepare and give yourself a chance to win on Saturday,” Locksley said. “The disappointing thing for me is we had two weeks to prepare, and it wasn’t as if they did anything that we didn’t expect. And we still didn’t get it done.”
The Terps knew the Gophers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) would repeatedly run the ball, and yet Maryland couldn’t stop the ground game, even though Minnesota is working with an undermanned running backs unit. The Gophers accumulated a season-high 326 rushing yards on 56 carries, good for an average of 5.8 yards per attempt.
The Terrapins entered this game off back-to-back lopsided losses against Iowa and Ohio State. Those two teams outscored Maryland by a combined 86 points, and the Terps then had a bye week to regroup and work through some injury issues. At Huntington Bank Stadium, the Terps were within 17-10 at the break. Locksley hoped his team could get a stop on Minnesota’s first drive and then capitalize on some of the offensive rhythm the Terps found before halftime. But when the teams returned to the field, Minnesota kept plowing through Maryland’s defense en route to two straight touchdown drives and another that yielded a field goal. Meanwhile, the penalty-plagued Terps came up empty until the final minutes.
“We’ve just got to be more physical than our opponents,” linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II said, “and we’ve got to want it more.”
The Terps’ offense struggled in the running game with only 79 yards on 23 attempts, and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa finished with 189 yards on 17-for-27 passing.
Even with Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett and linebacker Branden Jennings returning from injuries, the Terps’ defense suffered as it was repeatedly bullied at the line of scrimmage. Eight penalties for 79 lost yards doomed Maryland’s hopes.
“These guys are going to be held accountable for their actions, just like we will as coaches,” Locksley said, when asked about the recurring problem with penalties. “And it’s on all of us.”
With their top two backs out for the season, the Gophers’ running game still thrived; all four of their touchdowns came on the ground, and quarterback Tanner Morgan finished 8 of 12 passing with just 125 yards. Running back Ky Thomas, a redshirt freshman, led his position group with 139 rushing yards and a touchdown. Freshman Mar’Keise Irving (105 rushing yards and a touchdown) joined Thomas in eclipsing the 100-yard mark.
A 38-yard rush from Thomas and a 21-yard carry from Irving led to Minnesota’s first touchdown, a 2-yard quarterback keeper from backup Cole Kramer. Maryland’s response to that opening touchdown was a three-and-out, followed by a 5-yard penalty on the punt for having two players wearing No. 99. The Terps’ defense then gave up another run-heavy drive, and Ami Finau’s personal foul boosted Minnesota’s effort. Thomas scored on a 10-yard run that lifted the Gophers ahead 17-3.
With the Terps on a critical drive and needing a score to keep the game from slipping away, Marcus Fleming grabbed a key 43-yard reception. Fleming, who caught a consolation touchdown pass with 1:31 to go in the lopsided game, is one of the young players now with an expanded role after two of the team’s best receivers, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones, suffered season-ending injuries. Running back Tayon Fleet-Davis scored a few plays later on a 13-yard carry thanks to his offensive line carving out a sizable hole.
For Maryland, that touchdown kept the game within reach at halftime. Minnesota nearly extended its lead before the break. The Terps had sacked Morgan on third down with just a couple minutes left in the second quarter, but Tarheeb Still’s holding penalty kept the Gophers on the field. Still then made up for his mistake when he blocked the Gophers’ field goal attempt as time expired.
The fans here booed when Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck had his offense spike the ball to set up a field goal, and they booed more when that decision led to no points. The Terps nearly tied the game with a touchdown on the block, but with an open field ahead, Bennett couldn’t secure the ball on the return.
That turned out to be the Terps’ final decent chance to score before a win had fallen out of reach. With its dominant running game, Minnesota extended its lead while Maryland failed to cross midfield until the game’s final minutes.
“Come Monday, we’re going to coach whoever shows up that has the mind-set that they have enough pride to get this thing fixed,” Locksley said, “because right about now, pride comes into play.”
