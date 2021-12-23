With his basketball team playing well and on holiday break, Hood College men’s coach Chad Dickman is the guest this week on the Final Score podcast.
The Blazers are currently riding a five-game winning streak as they prepare to resume play Dec. 29. Coach Dickman chats with host Greg Swatek about why they are playing so well, how they are trying to stay sharp during the holiday break, his concerns about the current COVID-19 outbreak and his dynamic leading scorers, twin brothers Mason and Evan Wang.
Chad is the son of legendary Frederick County basketball coach Tom Dickman. How closely did Chad want to follow in his father’s footsteps? What was in like playing, working for and later succeeding him in his current job? How do their philosophies line up in terms of coaching the game? And, with all of the stylistic transitions over the years, does Tom Dickman hate the way basketball is played today?
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt from their conversation. It has been edited for space:
Swatek: What did you learn about coaching from your dad?
Dickman: Oh, man, it’s kind of funny, because ... we have such different X’s and O’s thoughts and style of play. I think from growing up and being around and playing for him, you just kind of understand how important accountability is. You kind of understand how important that discipline is and how you more or less gotta expect what you accept. And, the way he coached at TJ, it didn’t matter if Terence Morris came late to practice, or the last guy on JV came late to practice. That guy wasn’t going to play the next game ... or whatever it may be. So he just kind of set those expectations really high and didn’t budge off them. And I think those standards are something I tried to hold myself. And it’s harder and harder in this day and age for kids to kind of understand that that’s to their benefit. In this day and age, there’s so many excuses being made for everything. The good thing about college basketball, is you can decide who you want in your program. So, my dad, whoever came TJ, he had to deal with. So I think that’s kind of how he filtered a lot of the guys out. But for us, we can go decide which guys will be those guys that are going to uphold all those standards that we set while we recruit them.
Swatek: Was it difficult being the coach’s son?
Dickman: Yeah, it was. And I’m sure it was probably more difficult for him to coach his son. I’m sure I wasn’t easy to coach. But yeah, I mean, it’s just one of those things where you always know that people are saying, “Oh, he’s only playing because his dad’s the coach.” You know, guys on the team are always kind of busting you a little bit. And whether it’s sarcastic or not, like, you have to prove yourself to make sure they know that you play because you’re good enough. But ... he coached me as he would any other player. Luckily, he probably gave me even a little bit more leeway, because I was a little squirrely back in the day. But it ended up working out really well. I think just kind of knowing what he was about and what he expected and knowing TJ basketball inside and out really helped me and kind of gave me a little edge over the normal guy. But ... it was something that, at the time, we butted heads a lot. But looking back on it, you you probably wouldn’t change anything, because you really appreciate that time that you got to experience.
Swatek: When you were named to that all state team [at TJ], did you feel a personal sense of vindication? Because that was proof that, yeah, I’m a good basketball player. I’m not just on the team because my dad is the coach of this team.
Dickman: I don’t think so. I think by that point, I had kind of proven myself. Yeah. It’s always good, reassuring to get that recognition from an outside association or whatever it may be. But I think the hardest part was when I was a junior and we were really, really good, and when I started ... like the third or fourth game. That was kind of the point where I was like, “Alright, well, I need to really prove myself right now.” And luckily, I didn’t have to do a whole lot because we had so many good players. So it was more or less just make 3s and don’t mess up. And I was able to do that.
Swatek: Your dad’s success speaks for itself. They’re about the name the court at TJ after your father. Will it be surreal walking into your old high school gym and seeing your dad’s name on the court?
Dickman: Yeah, it’ll be pretty cool. Yeah, he’s never been a guy that gets caught up in that. I’m sure he’ll be almost embarrassed about it. But I know a lot of his former players, especially Blaine Young, really rallied to make this happen. I don’t know where the process is right now. ... But that’ll be pretty cool. I know he definitely appreciates it. And he’s so synonymous with TJ basketball that it’s only right, honestly.
Swatek: So you received your bachelor’s degree in finance from St. Vincent. Then you went to Indiana University of [Pennsylvania] and you got your MBA. So you never really saw yourself following in your dad’s footsteps?
Dickman: I really didn’t, no. ... I wanted to keep playing. I had a couple chances to go over to Europe and try out for teams. But it was one of those things where there’s nothing set in stone, and you weren’t making a lot of money. So I’d already pretty much nixed that idea. ... Once the playing career ended, I don’t know if it was just, I thought it would be too tough to be around it and not be able to play or just that I didn’t really know if I’d have an interest in incoaching. But, like I said, when that opportunity arised for me to get into college coaching, once I started doing it, that competitiveness came back. And you’re like, “Alright, well, I’ve learned so much through the years, and I’m continuing to learn through these new coaches, and I want to try to pass this information on and teach these younger guys.”
