With March Madness getting into full swing, Linganore graduate and UNC-Charlotte women’s basketball coach Cara Consuegra is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.
The 49ers won the Conference USA Tournament championship to earn their first bid to the NCAA tournament since 2009. They are the No. 14 seed in the Bridgeport Region and will take on No. 3 seed Indiana on the Hoosiers’ home court at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN 2.
Consuegra chats with host Greg Swatek about UNC-Charlotte’s run to the Big Dance, how the program has progressed in her 11 seasons on the job and the all-consuming nature of it. She also touches on how she got into coaching in the first place after her stellar playing careers at Linganore and Iowa.
Prior to that, new FNP sports reporter Alexander Dacy stops in to talk about his first days on the job and life as a Washington sports fan for the Silver Spring native.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt from the conversation between Consuegra and Swatek. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: What made you want to be a coach?
Consuegra: So growing up in Frederick County, I obviously started playing but I was really young. And when I played in middle school, I had a really good coach ... who coached my brother, and he coached me. ... And he became a really close family friend of ours, because he did coach my brother and myself. And when I started at Linganore in ninth grade, he asked me if I would come back and help with the middle-school program and just be his kind of student assistant. And at that point in time, I loved basketball. Like, I’m a basketball junkie, I’ve always wanted to go play, go up to the Y, go to the parks around Frederick County. And I was like, “Sure, why not?” And so I started to go and help him with the middle school team, and right away I just loved it. I enjoyed it. I could tell that it was something I was passionate about. I liked giving back to the game. I liked giving back to the girls that were coming up behind me. And that was really the start for me. Once I started to do that and realized how much I enjoyed it, I always knew that I wanted to be a coach. I mean, there really was never a different career path for me from high school on. I realize that I’m really lucky to be one of those people to be living out their dream every single day.
Swatek: UNC Charlotte obviously isn’t your first job. You got your start at Marquette University, where you spent seven seasons. How valuable were those seven seasons at Marquette? What did you learn the most?
Consuegra: Those years were invaluable. I had a really awesome boss, Terry Mitchell, who was the best coach to ever coach at Marquette. And she hired me [when] I think I was 24 years old. I don’t think I could rent a car to go recruiting yet. And [she] gave me just a lot of trust and responsibility as a really young coach. And I think that’s what I learned. I learned a ton from her and all the coaches I worked with during my time there, but she really let me learn by doing, and that’s part of why I stayed for so long. I mean, she gave me a lot of responsibility. I was able to develop our guards, our point guards, scout. I’ll never forget this: I was an assistant coach, first-year assistant coach, never done a scout on my own. I’d prepped them and done them as a graduate assistant when I was at Penn State, but I had never done my own scout. Probably our third game of the year, we play Iowa, my alma mater. We’re playing at Iowa, huge game, it was my scout. ... The trust that she gave me from the start was just incredible. I just learned so much through those years because of how much she allowed me to do, how much she taught me, and I’m so grateful for that. I think a lot of the way that you learn is by doing and having the opportunity to work with kids and experiment and do different drills in terms of player development and having the opportunity to actually scout and come up with a gameplan and thoughts in the gameplan. ... I was part of that meeting. I had a say from the beginning in terms of how I felt we should play people. And that stuff taught me so much.
Swatek: When the coaching vision was materializing for you, Cara, did you ever think about coaching in high school, or was college coaching always your path?
Consuegra: I always wanted to coach in college. I think I just always felt like that was the highest level. At that point, the WNBA started shortly after I graduated. But I always felt like collegiate coaching was the pinnacle of coaching. And that’s really what I wanted to do, and never really thought anything otherwise. That was always my goal, and again, I’m lucky to be living in that every day.
Swatek: What was your time like in the WNBA?
Consuegra: Short (laughs). ... No, it was a great experience. I mean, let’s be real, I was a fourth-round draft pick. I really wasn’t expected to make the team. But if anybody in Frederick County remembers me, I wasn’t quite the person that would come in and just lay back and not fight for something. So they brought me into training camp and I was my own feisty self, and I worked my tail off, and I won a spot on the team, I think to probably a lot of people’s surprise. And ... it was an awesome experience, just playing at that level, at a professional level. So different than college, but to be able to say, “Hey, I did this.” I remember in college coming back, visiting home and going to a [Washington] Mystics game. And I remember that was probably in ‘99. And I remember going with my parents and saying, “You know what? I want to do this. I want to play in the league. This would be unbelievable.” And then to just again, say, “Wow, I did that.” It wasn’t long. But, you know, for me to make a WNBA team, certainly as an underdog, was just a really, really amazing accomplishment and something I’m really proud of.
Swatek: Does any of your feistiness come from the late, great coach at Linganore, Coach Brian Matthews? Or did he just facilitate and channel that for you?
Consuegra: Whenever people ask me about him, I always say that him and I were very much alike. And I had it in me when I got to him, but certainly he encouraged it and facilitated my passion, my energy, my grittiness. Everything that makes up me, made up him. There’s a lot of reasons to look back and say why we were really good at Linganore High School during my years, but I think that had a lot to do with it. You have a head coach and a player who really kind of operate the same way. And when you can combine that, it creates trust, it creates belief among the entire team. I really do think that is a reason for our success.
Swatek: How often do you have those symbiotic relationships with your players at Charlotte?
Consuegra: To that level, probably not a lot. I think you always have relationships with your players, and you’re always trying to build them and help them grow and help them to live out the values that you have as a head coach and as a program. But to have a player that really clicks at that level? It happens occasionally. In my opinion, my player this year, Octavia Jett-Wilson, her and I are very much alike. I’m probably a little more animated than she is. But we are very much alike, and she’s a DMV kid, so it’s not surprising. And we’ve had the best season in the history of Charlotte women’s basketball. So when it happens, it’s really special. But that deep of a level? I wouldn’t say it happens all the time.
