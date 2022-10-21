After collecting a string of individual honors in his first season as the starting quarterback at the University of Albany, Middletown High graduate Reese Poffenbarger is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.
Poffenbarger was named this week as the Stats Perform FedEx Ground National Freshman Player of the Week. That follows four consecutive weeks of being named the Rookie of the Week in the Colonial Athletic Association.
He chats with host Greg Swatek about squaring these individual honors with the Albany’s struggles this season, as the Great Danes are 1-5 overall after a series of very close, high-scoring games.
He also talks about the process of becoming the starting quarterback at Albany after transferring over the summer from Old Dominion University, facing a nationally prominent program like Baylor in his first game as a starter and what his daily routine is like as a Division I college football player.
Prior to that, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy joins Greg to discuss fall sports in Frederick County, as they near the end of the regular season. They look back on Week 7 of the high school football season and look ahead to Week 8.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is a transcript of the conversation between Poffenbarger and Swatek. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: I know you appreciate all the individual accolades. The team’s record is obviously not where you want it to be at 1-5. You guys are scoring a ton of points in these games, you’re just losing a lot of high-scoring, very close games. You had a tough one on homecoming this past week against Hampton in overtime. How do you square your individual success that you’re having with the team’s performance so far?
Poffenbarger: Obviously, the individual awards are really cool. But it’s not as cool as winning. Winning obviously takes precedence over everything. And we’re trying to put together wins, obviously struggling a little bit on the defensive side of the ball right now. But it’s a team effort. And there’s stuff we can be doing on offense to help them out. And [we’re] really just focusing on the team and trying to put some wins together.
Swatek: How do you guys get over the hump?
Poffenbarger: It’s just doing the little stuff. We’re not doing a great job of finishing out games right now. We will come out fast, late [in the] second quarter, early third quarter, we’re always putting up a lot of points. I just think at times, we get complacent towards the end of games, and we think we got to the game won, and they get back in it right at the end. Or vice-versa. We start too slow and then we’ll be down 14 points, and we’ll put 14 points up real quick, and it’s a little too late.
Swatek: What’s the overriding emotion at the end of these games?
Poffenbarger: It really is just frustration. You get so close, you put in so much work. There’s really no word to describe what goes into a week of preparation in college football. And then the offseason is just a whole ’nother beast. So you look at these guys’ faces at the end of the games, and you see all the hard work they put in, and it’s just ... all the sprints, all the preparation during the week to come down to one point or, [like] last week, to come down to literally one inch, trying to get across a goal line, and it’s all for naught essentially. So it sucks. But we know how close we are to getting on the right side of all these close games.
Swatek: Why do you think you’re playing so well in your first season as a starting college football quarterback?
Poffenbarger: I feel like I’ve worked my tail off ever since high school. I got my dad, my parents and Middletown [that] instilled a work ethic and mentality in me that just continued on through college. And then as far as at Albany, I gotta give it all to our offensive coordinator, Coach [Jared] Ambrose [also a Middletown High grad]. He helped me believe in myself more than I already did. He runs an awesome offense that I feel like I mesh and play very, very well. And, and he lets me be myself.
Swatek: Your first game of the season at Albany, you’re named the starter and now you’re out there at Baylor. You’re in Waco, Texas, in this huge football stadium. What was that moment like stepping onto that field?
Poffenbarger: I think the best thing that I did personally, and obviously it was helped by Coach Ambrose, was just don’t make a moment bigger than it is. And don’t set expectations. Obviously, you’d like to think going into games like that, like, hey, we have a chance to win. We knew if we played absolutely perfect, zero mistakes, maybe we could have been in that game. But essentially, at the end of the day, do your best, do your job, make plays when they come to you. Don’t press. Don’t be too nervous. Obviously, it was my first college start against one of the better football teams in the entire country with [future] draft picks all over their defense. And at the end of the day, it was super exciting. I walked off that field, I really did feel like ... those guys remembered me a little bit. I didn’t play a bad game. I actually thought I played pretty well. I did what I had to do. I was out [of the game] by the middle of the third quarter just because we were trying to save some of our guys for our conference games, which obviously mean the most to us. But ... it was a really cool experience. It was a huge stadium. It was their first game, obviously. So they sold out the crowd. It was definitely a different type of football.
Swatek: Did you allow yourself to stop and take a moment and [recognize], man, I’m really doing this right now?
Poffenbarger: No doubt. When I first ran out and I went over on the sideline, just to start getting warmed up, right before the kickoff ... I took a look around, and I definitely had some butterflies. And I was like, wow, this is really happening. Your first career start. Friggin’ Baylor Bears. I grew up an Oklahoma fan, watching [Robert Griffin III] play for them. And I was just thinking about all the greats that have played in that stadium, and it was just like, this is something else. But I just really felt blessed more than anything.
Swatek: What’s the big difference between playing high school football at a high level and college football at the high level? Is it just the speed of the game?
Poffenbarger: I would say the speed of the game. But just the amount that you’re asked to do mentally is what it truly is, in my opinion. You know the game is going to be faster. There’s different high school levels where the game is faster. You know, you go to Frederick County football, and then you go up to the WCAC in Washington, and you watch DeMatha and St. John’s [in Washington] play, that’s a different speed. But there’s kids in Frederick County that can play at that level. It’s really just, in my opinion, it is mentally [what] you’re asked to do as a quarterback. Early in high school, I wasn’t really reading defenses in high school. I was just dropping back, find the open receiver, running around, not letting people tackle me — which is what I think the case is for a ton of high school quarterbacks. But once you get to college, the ones that separate themselves are the ones that dive into the film room, dive into the playbook and really understand everything that’s going on on the field. So as a quarterback, that’s definitely the biggest difference is just understanding everything that’s going on on the field and why you’re doing certain things.
