Albany Baylor Football

Albany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger (7), shown against Baylor earlier this season, has been piling up accolades as his Great Danes have struggled to win games.

 Associated Press

After collecting a string of individual honors in his first season as the starting quarterback at the University of Albany, Middletown High graduate Reese Poffenbarger is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.

Poffenbarger was named this week as the Stats Perform FedEx Ground National Freshman Player of the Week. That follows four consecutive weeks of being named the Rookie of the Week in the Colonial Athletic Association.

