With the season opener at Villanova less than a week away, Dan Engelstad, the men’s basketball coach at Mount St. Mary’s, and redshirt senior forward Nana Opoku are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
Engelstad and Opoku chat with host Greg Swatek about winning the Northeast Conference championship last season and how the experience of playing in the NCAA tournament in a strange, COVID-19 year shaped them heading into this season.
Opoku shares his story of coming to Mount St. Mary’s out of Woodbridge, Virginia, becoming a leader on the team and how his jaw-dropping athleticism can impact the game for his team. Engelstad, meanwhile, talks about the challenge of coaching college basketball in an era where the transfer portal is overcrowded with players. The Mountaineers have lost and gained players through the transfer portal. Whether it’s a good thing or bad thing for the sport, Engelstad shares his views on the portal and how it has fundamentally changed his job as a coach.
Plus, what will it take for the Mount to repeat as NEC champs and return to the Big Dance in March in a more traditional season?
Prior to that, FNP sports writer John Cannon joins Greg for their weekly chat about the county sports scene. The two discuss regional playoff action in football, soccer, and field hockey and set the stage for the upcoming state playoffs.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
Here is an excerpt of the conversation between Swatek and Engelstad. It has been edited for space:
Swatek: Dan, the transfer portal’s become a big thing in college basketball, and you guys have benefited from it. And you’ve also had guys leave for other opportunities here, including Damian Chong Qui, your great guard last year, left for another opportunity. What’s your opinion on the transfer portal. Is a good thing, bad thing? Just how do you view it?
Engelstad: It is college basketball now, so the way that I view it is that you have to adjust to the times. You have to be able to be flexible with your approach. I said when I took over the job, one of the most fulfilling things is to see a Nana Opoku graduate, to see Malik Jefferson graduate. That’s like the great reward because, you’re part of that process with them. You see them get the degree. It doesn’t happen like that all the time now, and it’s becoming more rare, but I got into coaching to help be part of development, not just as a player, but as people. But I also understand, guys trying to do what’s best what they feel is best for them. And understanding that that’s what the landscape is now. So, we’re just trying to be flexible with it, and if guys decide to leave, I don’t take it personal. I just want to do what’s best for Mount St. Mary’s basketball. But my mission statement is to graduate young men that feel attachment to Mount St. Mary’s University and to win games in the NCAA tournament. And so that’s what we’re working to try to do here. And to do that, you have to get ... a guy like Nana, a guy like Malik, to stay and be part of it through their completion of their degree.
Swatek: Do you view it as a positive or negative thing? Or are you indifferent to it, or is it just the way of life now? Because you sort of have to recruit your own roster every year, it seems.
Engelstad: Yeah, in a perfect world, you know, I much preferred [the way it was before]. I preferred that, just because guys could see a path to playing time. They could see it. But it is the world that we live in. And you know, you’ve got to adjust to it. And that’s kind of our approach at the Mount here.
Swatek: And yet you have a couple of transfers on your team in DeAndre Thomas and also Jalen Benjamin. Tell us about those guys. DeAndre comes from Samford and Jalen [from] UAB.
Engelstad: And Mezie Offurum is another one who came from GW. So you know, we have impact guys for our program that we’ve [gotten from] the portal. We don’t go exclusively from there. But if we feel like we have positions of need that need to get filled because we have, in our mind, a championship team, and a couple pieces that needed to come and help elevate us that have played Division I college basketball, that know it ... They’ve got to be the right fit culturally, they gotta be the right fit for the Mount. So that’s something that we do a lot of research in. And we know that those three guys that are transfers, and even Elijah Elliott, who is a Division II transfer, you know, they’ve played college basketball, and they’re more physically and mentally usually ready to help from the jump.
Swatek: You also have a guy that played at St. John’s Catholic Prep in Frederick in Winston Moore. So it’s kind of cool to have a truly local player on the team. Tell us about Winston.
Engelstad: Winston is just an elite young man. He’s somebody who’s improved a ton in a year. He does a lot for our scout team. He brings it every single day. Really good athlete, and he’s improved his jump-shooting. But Winston’s a guy that’s on different committees on campus and [he’s] just a positive light, somebody that brings great energy all the time and someone that we’re really appreciative and thankful that he’s in our program.
Swatek: Mezie is from Germantown. Bankeys Omari, he’s from Germantown. Is it important to you to recruit the local area? Is that something you’ve prioritized?
Engelstad: Yeah, we’ll get them from all over. But you know ... we recruit nationally, internationally. We have guys from all over the country on our roster. But we do have some really great relationships with local coaches. ... We just want to make sure we’re getting the best players that can help elevate our program, but getting the local guys, the right ones, is really important to success at any program.
