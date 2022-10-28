With Mount St. Mary’s set to begin its first season of men’s basketball in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, coach Dan Engelstad is this week’s guest on the Final Score podcast.
Engelstad chats with host Greg Swatek about the MAAC and how the Mountaineers figure to fit into their new league in their first season. He talks about how the Mount can benefit from the raised profile the league offers and the impact it could have on recruiting. He also talks about this season’s roster, which features several returning players, and what he is looking forward to the most heading into the Nov. 7 season opener at West Virginia.
Prior to that, FNP sports writer John Cannon joins Greg to discuss fall sports in Frederick County. John and Greg touch on the state golf tournament, the Central Maryland Conference championship games for soccer and field hockey and the final week of the regular season for high school football.
What follows is an excerpt from the conversation between Engelstad and Swatek. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: What should we all know about the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference?
Engelstad: It’s a basketball conference. I think that’s the one thing that really excited the Mount about this change was aligning themselves with some really good schools, as well as some really powerful basketball and well-known universities. Siena, Iona. [It] goes without saying what St. Peter’s did last year to make their run to the Elite Eight. So there’s a there’s a really good buzz around this conference. And it’s preseason, I think, ranked 13th in the country, so there’s a lot of excitement to elevate our brand and elevate Mount St. Mary’s basketball through this new conference.
Swatek: It seems like these are all the teams that you don’t want to see in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Engelstad: Yeah, and hopefully we start adding our name to that mix. ... Very rarely do [the MAAC representatives in the NCAA tournament] play in the play-in game. And it’s a league that gets a 13 through a 15/16 seed.
Swatek: What are the challenges of a transition like this?
Engelstad: The unknown. I think that’s the biggest challenge is just not knowing the opponents. You have a familiarity with a conference that you know. You know the coaching styles, what to expect, the rhythm and routine of a conference that you’ve been in for a long time. And now that changes. It changes from which day of the week we play — most of the MAAC games now are Friday [and] Sunday. So [we will be] getting used to that new process, and then brand-new scouting reports. Usually you can have an idea of a couple guys on the scout, and now you’re basically learning an entire roster every time you play. But it is an exciting challenge. And I tell everybody that the league’s got to learn us, too. So that’s exciting to be able to have new opponents that have yet to familiarize themselves with Knott Arena and understand what that brings as well.
Swatek: What’s your handle of this new league right now?
Engelstad: We’ve done a lot of studying on it. We’ve taken a deep dive into some of the teams in the offseason. And we know it’s a very physical league. We know it’s a very disciplined league. You’ve got really great coaches. You got Hall of Fame coaches. You got up-and-coming guys that really teach the game at a high level, and then there’s a lot of talent. There has been some turnover in the league. There have been guys that have left, either via transfer or graduation. So there’s a lot of rosters that are new. And I know those coaches are figuring out their teams, kind of like we’re figuring out ours right now.
Swatek: How did this all come about? If you could give us a little bit of a background. Has this been years in the making? Did it just come about last year? The NEC has treated you guys well for so long. And just how did this new league opportunity come about?
Engelstad: I think it was researched. I hadn’t heard of any development in years past. I think it was the Mount was approached by the MAAC conference, if I’m not mistaken, and was presented a potential opportunity. And then it goes to the top of the university. It goes from the board and the president level, and I think they voted unanimously that they thought this could be a good new conference for Mount St. Mary’s University. And I talked a little bit about why they thought so. I think it aligns with some really great schools, and [they] wanted up the brand. I think the ESPN deal had a part in it as well, getting all of our games in that exposure.
Swatek: How did you react when the news came down?
Engelstad: [We were] ready for the next challenge, right? That’s what you have to have, is the mindset of just being excited for a new challenge and getting an opportunity to play against some really great competition. And as competitors, you want to challenge yourself against the best, and this is one of the best mid-major conferences in college basketball, and now we get to be a part of that, and we have to really up our game in every regard. We’ve got to continue to elevate the university and continue to elevate our facilities. And we’ve got to continue to elevate our recruiting and keep pushing this bar higher to put Mount St. Mary’s basketball where it deserves [to be], and that’s at the top.
Swatek: What sort of impact do you think the raised profile of your program will have?
Engelstad: We’ve already seen some impact in recruiting, and we’re getting involved with some really great players. And I went to an alumni event and season-ticket holder event last week, and there was a real enthusiasm amongst our supporters. So you can tell that the alumni are excited to get back in our arena and watch some of these teams compete, and they already have some familiarity with the Rick Pitinos of the world and, I know they’re ready to get after him a little bit on the sideline [when his team, Iona, visits the Mount]. And so there is that sense of excitement, from not just our players and our staff, but from the community as well.
