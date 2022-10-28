Mount St Marys Kentucky Basketball

Mount St. Mary’s head coach Dan Engelstad is set to lead his Mountaineers into their first season in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

 Associated Press file photo

With Mount St. Mary’s set to begin its first season of men’s basketball in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, coach Dan Engelstad is this week’s guest on the Final Score podcast.

Engelstad chats with host Greg Swatek about the MAAC and how the Mountaineers figure to fit into their new league in their first season. He talks about how the Mount can benefit from the raised profile the league offers and the impact it could have on recruiting. He also talks about this season’s roster, which features several returning players, and what he is looking forward to the most heading into the Nov. 7 season opener at West Virginia.

