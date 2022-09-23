Kent St Oklahoma Football

Former Oakdale star and Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee (19), shown throwing against Oklahoma on Sept. 10, leads the Golden Flashes against top-ranked Georgia.

 Associated Press

As his team prepares to face the No. 1 team in college football on Saturday, former Oakdale quarterback Collin Schlee is the guest this week on The Final Score podcast.

Schlee is now the starting quarterback at Kent State University after a terrific career at Oakdale High School, where he led the Bears to an unbeaten season and the Class 2A state championship in 2018. At noon Saturday, the Golden Flashes will face top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia on ESPN-plus, following matchups with Power 5 teams Washington and Oklahoma earlier in the season.

