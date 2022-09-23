As his team prepares to face the No. 1 team in college football on Saturday, former Oakdale quarterback Collin Schlee is the guest this week on The Final Score podcast.
Schlee is now the starting quarterback at Kent State University after a terrific career at Oakdale High School, where he led the Bears to an unbeaten season and the Class 2A state championship in 2018. At noon Saturday, the Golden Flashes will face top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia on ESPN-plus, following matchups with Power 5 teams Washington and Oklahoma earlier in the season.
Schlee chats with host Greg Swatek about his career at Kent thus far and preparing for a high-powered team like Georgia. He talks about learning the ropes as a backup in his first three years in the program prior to taking over the starting job and the value of having two more years of eligibility beyond this one since he was red-shirted and received two extra years from the NCAA due to the pandemic. He also discusses the nuances of his daily life as a Division I quarterback, balancing his football responsibilities with his school work and outside life.
Prior to this discussion, FNP sports writers Alexander Dacy and John Cannon join Greg to talk about high school sports in Frederick County. They discuss Week 3 of the football season and look ahead to Week 4.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt from the conversation between Schlee and Swatek. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: What are realistic expectations for you guys heading into a game like this?
Schlee: Well, we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna give them everything we got. We’re gonna go in with the mindset that we’re gonna win the game. And that’s the best thing you can do. I mean, you’re never gonna go into a game thinking, we don’t even have a chance or we’re gonna lose. Because that’s a bad mindset to have if you want to be a competitor and if you want to go in there and win. So we’re gonna prepare the best we can, and we’re gonna watch film a little bit more this week than we ever have, and we’re just gonna go in there and give it all we got.
Swatek: You’re no stranger to this, obviously, because you’ve already faced a pair of ranked teams and unbeaten teams on the road this season. I’m curious, did they do this to you on purpose, Colin? Because here’s your first year starting at Kent State and three of your four games are at Washington at Oklahoma and at Georgia. Did they do that to you on purpose?
Schlee: They might have, but I’m up for a challenge. I always have been. I always dreamed a plan at the biggest stages, and so far in my career, being the starter at Kent State that’s what we’ve done. So I couldn’t ask for any more to be put in this big spotlight, because that’s what I’ve asked for my whole entire life.
Swatek: How are you going about that? How are you preparing personally for a game of this magnitude on national TV?
Schlee: Just more film every single day, and I think the biggest thing is getting our guys to believe. I do have a really good feeling that our guys do believe. But people outside of our program don’t believe in us. And that’s fine, because they’re not going into the battle with us. So I’m just trying to get the guys that are going into battle to believe and to put extra work in. And this is a big stage, a big opportunity. And so we got to do our best so we can go in there and win and beat the No. 1 team in the nation.
Swatek: What did you learn from the Washington and the Oklahoma games and those experiences?
Schlee: Well, we learned a lot of lessons. I think the biggest lesson we learned was that we can compete with these types of teams. And most of the time, it’s us beating ourselves. As you saw in the Washington game, I did turn the ball over a couple times and they got out too early lead, but then we started coming back and putting some points on the board. But especially in that Oklahoma game, like that first half, we were in it the whole time, 7-3in the first half. And then the second half [we] came out and we fumbled the ball, we don’t communicate on defense, don’t communicate on offense, and we just let the game slip away. So, personally, I don’t think anybody can beat us, and that’s the mindset that we all got to have. But I think that the first couple games, we learned that in those big games, we can’t beat ourselves. We have to play like basically a perfect game. And that’s what I think we’re capable of doing.
Swatek: This is really what you dream of, right? Playing on national TV in front of these big audiences against big-time opponents. What were the nerves like heading into some of those games?
Schlee: Yeah, I would say it’s more excited, nervous. Nervous because I’m making my first career start, but excited because this is what I’ve been planning for and preparing for my whole life. So I’ve always been excited to play a football game and I’ve always been a little bit nervous no matter who we’re playing, if it’s Long Island or if it’s Georgia. So I think the biggest thing with that is just ... we can’t just be scared. We can’t walk out there scared, thinking that we already know what’s gonna happen. You got to be excited we get to play football again. So I think that’s the biggest thing.
Swatek: People might not appreciate how difficult your job is as a quarterback, because not only do you have to get rid of the ball, you have to make a proper read, too, and this all has to happen within the span of of two or three seconds. How much of a learning curve is it to be able to do something like that?
Schlee: Yeah, it was a lot. So in high school, we had wristbands [that] told us everything about the play. So it wasn’t very difficult on that end. But once I get to college, we don’t have wristbands. I have to make the call to the O-line. If people don’t know what they’re doing, I have to let them know. So it’s more of like ... you’re just a teacher. You’re a teacher out there in the middle of the field. If somebody doesn’t know, you got to help them, gotta tell him what to do, exactly what to do. And then when somebody does do something good, you reward them. And for example, if a wide receiver makes a good choice, I’m gonna reward them with a ball.
