The Frederick Community College Cougars baseball team gathered in right field after Wednesday’s game, like it does after every contest, waiting for coach Rodney Bennett to come back from the handshake line and give a speech.
But as Bennett walked to join his players, they gave him an extended ovation. He carried a baseball in his hand, from the game’s final out, held it up and said, “This is special.”
Bennett choked up before continuing: “Thanks boys.” Then, more cheering and jubilation.
It was not a typical postgame chat, not one that breaks down the good and the bad of the nine innings that just concluded. Instead, it was a celebration of Bennett and his 700th win at FCC.
As the Cougars posed for a photo in center field under the scoreboard that boasted the milestone 15-6 win over Gettysburg College’s JV squad, they held pieces of paper with “700” written on it in FCC green. The humbled Bennett then took a placard from the school congratulating him on the achievement and took pictures with his players, his coaching staff and his family.
“When you sit back and think about stuff like this, you think about the hundreds of players that played here, and from the coaching staff that’s been here with me the entire time … those guys are terrific,” Bennett said. “This program is bigger than I am. I’m just trying to run the ship.”
And he’s run a terrific ship in his 20 years at the helm.
The Cougars have reached the NJCAA Division II World Series four times under Bennett’s direction and are a regular presence in the Top 25. More than 200 of his former players have moved on to play at four-year institutions, while eight have played in the minor leagues.
FCC is having yet another stellar season in 2022, sitting at 23-3 and ranked No. 7 as it attempts to return to the World Series for the second straight year.
“My number one goal is [the players],” Bennett, a Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, native, said. “If we keep winning games, and we go to another World Series, that’s what it’s about. I’m here for these guys.”
One of those players is outfielder Brodey Neveker. He is the longest-tenured Cougar, now in his fourth season at FCC.
Neveker could have left after the 2021 campaign, but the COVID-19 pandemic offered him a unique chance to come back for one last run. His ultimate decision to return was made easy by Bennett’s presence.
“He’s probably the best coach I’ve ever had,” Neveker said. “I’ve been to a lot of different schools, coached by a lot of different people, and the reason I came back this year originally was because of him.”
Bennett has also earned the loyalty of his staff — Steve Insley, Evan Evans and Dan Gerjets. In particular, he’s like a brother to Insley, who has been by Bennett’s side since the latter took over as head coach in 2003.
The pitching coach has seen Bennett grow into a trusted leader both on and off the diamond, keeping the Cougars a steady force for two decades.
“We’ve kind of grown up together in the business of coaching,” Insley said. “[This milestone] speaks to where the program is and the kind of effort that we all put into it, but especially Coach Bennett, because when you’re the leader, you’re the one that bears responsibility for everyone.”
And that was apparent as the postgame ceremonies in the outfield unfolded.
Even though this was “just another game” for Bennett, the win carried weight. It showed yet another example of FCC’s continuing prowess and the buy-in he’s received from those in the program.
It also showed how much he is respected: by his players, by his assistants, by his athletic director and by his family.
And one day, when Bennett looks back at the celebration — the ovation, the game ball, the photo, the placard — it will set in.
“It’s 20 years of a lot of work, a lot of hours,” Bennett said. “It’s been so rewarding.”
