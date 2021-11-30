EMMITSBURG — DeAndre Thomas claims to treat all shots equally, even in a pressure-packed moment like he faced Tuesday night.
“Shoot it like you are going to make it every time,” said the senior guard for Mount St. Mary’s, who transferred from Samford prior to last season.
With his team on the verge of letting a winnable non-conference home game slip away, that’s exactly what Thomas did.
Poised and ready right in front of the Mount St. Mary’s bench, the 6-foot-5 Thomas took a pass from teammate Mezie Offurum with two seconds on the clock and buried a 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Mountaineers to a thrilling 72-70 victory over Howard University at Knott Arena.
“It’s also good when you have teammates like [Jalen Benjamin], Mezie and coaches telling you to keep on shooting the ball so, when the time comes, you let it ride without thinking about it,” said Thomas, who was mobbed by teammates, coaches and fans following his heroics.
He later described it as “one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”
Mount St. Mary’s overcame an uneven, 18-turnover offensive performance to improve to 3-5 overall prior to Saturday’s Catholic Clash at Loyola.
Thomas’ shot wiped away any negative feelings that might have lingered following Saturday’s 27-point home loss to Navy and further established him as the Mountaineers’ go-to player when they need a basket.
Offurum claimed that he wanted to take the shot himself. He had, after all, made a contested layup, pulled down a rebound and then made one of two free throws to put Mount St. Mary’s ahead 69-67 with 26 seconds to play.
After Howard’s Tai Bibbs drained a corner 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to put the Bison up by one, the Mountaineers did not call a timeout.
The ball was in Offurum’s hands — not those of leading scorer Jalen Benjamin (21 points) — and it was up to him to produce the game-winning sequence on the fly.
Offurum’s thinking was to drive the ball to the basket for a short jumper or a layup. And, if that wasn’t there, he was going to drop it off to 6-foot-9 senior forward Malik Jefferson for a short basket.
After waving most of his teammates to the right side of the floor to clear a path for himself, Offurum drove left in the direction of Thomas on the wing and Jefferson down near the basket.
When Thomas’ defender came over to help on the drive and the potential dump-off pass to Jefferson, Offurum made the pass to his wide-open teammate on the wing.
“It was just making a play, flow of the game,” Offurum said.
This marked the second time in as many weeks that Offurum had found Thomas for a clutch 3-pointer, and neither play was drawn up that way.
On Nov. 19 at former Northeast Conference rival Robert Morris, Offurum made a one-handed pass to Thomas for a game-tying 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining. Thomas then sank the game-clinching free throw with 3.5 seconds left in overtime for a 74-70 road win.
“The ball found him at the right time,” Mount coach Dan Engelstad said of Thomas. “He is clutch. He has put a lot of work into his game in the offseason, and he’s just prepared for that moment. It was a great play by Mezie to see it ... They made the right basketball play.”
Thomas made the first start of his Mount St. Mary’s career for the injured Josh Reaves (toe) and finished with 15 points on 4-for-11 shooting. Meanwhile, Offurum finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.
“It was a gutty win, a gutsy performance from our guys,” Engelstad said. “They were resilient tonight. They competed hard.”
Howard fell to 4-4 overall with a gutting loss. Freshman guard Elijah Hawkins led the Bison with 19 points. He was one of four scorers that reached double figures for Howard.
