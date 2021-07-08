After getting hired as Division I High Point University’s baseball head coach in June, Joey Hammond’s to-do list was lengthy.
The Thomas Johnson grad and former Baltimore Orioles draft pick wanted to talk to all of his new team’s players.
He needed to assemble a coaching staff, people he knew and trusted.
And thanks to relatively recent changes in college athletics, he had to devote attention to things like the NCAA’s transfer portal and NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.
But Hammond got to skip one task confronted by countless Division I college coaches who accept jobs at a new school — he didn’t have to relocate.
Hammond already lived in High Point, North Carolina. He and his family had resided there for years, including for the duration of his previous baseball job as a volunteer assistant for Wake Forest’s baseball team.
“I had been making the 25- to 30-minute drive to Wake Forest for the last seven years every day,” said Hammond, who was more than happy coaching at the ACC school. “I had really no intentions of going anywhere, except for this one particular opportunity.”
No doubt, getting to run a Division I program in his hometown was ideal. But that was only part of the appeal.
Hammond possessed knowledge about High Point University’s program, dating back to his five-year tenure as the baseball coach at Westchester Country Day School in High Point. Also, he liked the school’s conference, the Big South, and administration.
“I had identified that if this ever did come available, it would be the right fit for me,” Hammond said.
The feeling was mutual.
“Joey has experienced and created success at every level of baseball,” High Point University athletic director Dan Hauser said in a release issued by the school. “He is a coach with an extensive track record of player development. Joey has both regional and national recruiting connections that will elevate our HPU program to championships success.”
Hammond’s path towards becoming a baseball coach can be traced to the tail end of his days as a pro player.
After starring at UNC Charlotte and getting selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 25th round of the 1998 MLB draft, Hammond spent 11 years in the minors.
Playing third base, second base and shortstop, Hammond came tantalizingly close to reaching the majors, advancing to the Triple-A level in both the Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies organization. While he didn’t get promoted to the big leagues, his experience in the pros suggested another way he could stay — and prosper — in baseball.
“I’d get roomed with some young prospects, and I really just started seeing some of the benefits of being able to help those guys,” Hammond said. “And I kind of learned at that point that some of my goals and dreams had shifted a little bit.”
“Of course, I still wanted to play in the big leagues,” he said. “But it became obvious that coaching was something I was interested in.”
Hammond took coaching lessons, augmenting knowledge gleaned from men he played for throughout his career, including Frederick National Little League manager Danny Miller, former TJ coach Jim Foit and former Charlotte assistant Mike Shildt, who is now the St. Louis Cardinals’ manager.
During his tenure as Westchester Country Day’s head coach, Hammond guided the Wildcats to three state titles, compiled a 104-31-1 record and had 14 graduates go on to play collegiate baseball.
Hammond was quick to point out that he had talented players at the school. The same was true at Wake Forest, where he worked with hitters and outfielders. Still, Hammond’s coaching made an impression on Demon Deacons head coach Tom Walter.
“He sets the bar for positive energy, is a wonderful communicator and has great feel for the game,” Walter said of Hammond in an email. “Not only did our players like and respect him, but they got better under his leadership.”
Hammond helped the Demon Deacons offense rank among the nation’s best, and his tutelage contributed to a banner year in 2017, when Wake Forest went 43-20 and was one win away from advancing to the College World Series. That season, the Demon Deacons were ranked top 20 nationally in batting average, on base percentage, doubles, runs, runs per game, walks, hits, slugging and home runs. In fact, Wake Forest became the first Division I school in the country to hit 100 homers in the BBCOR bat era with a nation-leading 106.
Hammond praised Walter for allowing him and Bill Cilento, Wake Forest's associate head coach, to develop players as they saw fit. Rather than take a cookie-cutter approach or latch on to the latest hitting fad, Hammond instead let each hitter’s unique traits guide his coaching approach.
“It’s about identifying whether you’ve got a big, physical middle-of-the-order type of hitter or a table-setter type of a hitter and help them become the best versions of themselves,” he said. “If you just turn the TV on at night and watch the best in the world, they look different, and so we just had a philosophy that hitting didn’t need to look one particular way.”
Likewise, there are plenty of coaching styles, and Hammond had plenty of good examples over the years.
“I’ve been blessed to be around what I would consider hall of fame coaches my whole career,” he said. “Even in Little League I was exposed to a lot of great coaches. Danny Miller, I think the world of him.”
Hammond said he also learned a lot from Roy Main, his 13-15 coach, and Foit, who showed him how to have patience and control his emotions.
Shildt, though, had the most profound effect on Hammond. Long before winning the 2019 National League Manager of the Year award, Shildt was a Charlotte assistant who provided Hammond with a long-lasting coaching blueprint.
While Hammond thought Shildt possessed plenty of baseball know-how, he thought his close friend’s ability to deal with people was the main reason for his success.
“I think it’s because of his ability to relate to players, his authenticity and his ability to get players to really buy in,” said Hammond, who strives to achieve the same thing with players he coaches.
No wonder Hammond made sure to talk with High Point’s players after getting hired as the new head coach.
“I know it’s a transition, and it’s not easy for anybody during that time, there was a lot of anxious energy and feelings,” Hammond said. “They needed to be able to see a face and hear a voice that’s associated with this, so that was the first order of business, was to talk to every one of those players.”
He also had to build a coaching staff, although he said that process went smoothly.
Hammond said he’s spent a lot of time having conversations with people in the NCAA transfer portal, which was created in 2018 to help empower student-athletes who were interested in switching schools.
“I think this is a fascinating time,” Hammond said. “And if you have an opportunity to make the program better with some outside players that can come in and help you immediately, you have to entertain that.”
Later this month, Hammond — along with countless other college baseball coaches — will also be attending a myriad of prestigious prep baseball tournaments in the Atlanta area in hopes of identifying prospects.
“I’ll be basically living in Lake Point, Georgia, or in the Georgia area for the next three weeks, just watching all these players coming in and out, and trying to set ourselves up for the future,” he said.
The Panthers went 14-31 overall, 12-25 in the Big South in 2021. But Hammond didn’t mention a specific win total when asked about his goals for the team. He said he just wanted everyone associated with the program to be proud of it, and he planned on pouring everything he had into making that happen.
“I’m going to bring it every day, and that’s the expectation,” Hammond said. “It’s about day in and day out, building a culture that we can be proud of, of accountability. And I’m just a firm believer, if we do things the right way, then winning becomes a byproduct. It doesn’t work the other way around.”
While he has yet to coach his first game at High Point, Hammond already has one endorsement.
“Joey is everything you would want in a head coach,” Walter said. “The best compliment I can give Joey is that he personifies the type of coach I would want my son to play for.”
