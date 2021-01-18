EMMITSBURG — After posting a sweep of its two-game series against Merrimack last week, junior Damian Chong Qui and freshman Josh Reaves garnered Northeast Conference Weekly honors presented by Pilot Pen.
Chong Qui was named the NEC Co-Player of the Week, while Reaves was named the NEC Rookie of the Week.
A junior point guard, Chong Qui guided the Mount to a pair of wins over Merrimack, averaging 14.5 points, 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He shot 61.5 percent from the field (8-of-13).
Reaves scored in double figures in each of the Mount's wins over Merrimack, his first two collegiate double-figure scoring games. He averaged 12.5 points while shooting 52.6 percent (10-of-19), including 50 percent (5-of-10) from 3-point range in the two games.
Meanwhile, women's freshman Jessica Tomasetti registered her finest performances in her young Mount career, and she was rewarded by the NEC as its Rookie of the Week.
Tomasetti had two breakthrough efforts in the Mount’s split with Sacred Heart last week. She went 8-of-9 from the field, averaging 10 points and adding two steals per game, three rebounds and a pair of assists.
