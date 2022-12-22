Tuscarora High grad and Southern California wideout Jordan Addison has elected not to play in the Cotton Bowl next month, USC coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday.
The star pass-catcher plans to rehab a nagging ankle injury that kept him out for a month earlier this season — likely in preparation for the NFL combine. Addison, a junior, is widely expected to enter the NFL draft.
Addison’s decision to sit out the bowl game almost certainly marks the end of a brief, one-year tenure at USC. The Biletnikoff Award winner with Pitt in 2021, Addison transferred to USC less than a year ago and finished tied for the Pac-12 lead with eight receiving touchdowns this season, despite missing time with the ankle injury.
He’s expected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. If he is, that would make him the first receiver from Frederick County to ever be drafted into the NFL. Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. said in early October that he saw Addison as a possible top 5-10 pick in the draft.
Keyshawn Johnson a former USC star receiver who was the No. 1 overall pick in 1996, has said Addison is the best pro receiving prospect to come out of that program since him.
The 6-foot, 190-pound dynamo ends his season at USC with 59 receptions for 875 yards, serving as the top target for a quarterback, Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy earlier this month. Addison had four 100-yard games this season, including a 178-yard effort on 11 catches against UCLA on Nov. 19.
His performance with the Trojans was an encore to a breakout sophomore season at Pitt in which he grabbed 100 passes for 1,593 yards with 17 touchdowns to win the Biletnikoff, also helping quarterback Kenny Pickett become a Heisman candidate.
