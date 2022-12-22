Fresno St USC Football
USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will sit out the Cotton Bowl to rehab an ankle problem, according to Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.

Tuscarora High grad and Southern California wideout Jordan Addison has elected not to play in the Cotton Bowl next month, USC coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday.

The star pass-catcher plans to rehab a nagging ankle injury that kept him out for a month earlier this season — likely in preparation for the NFL combine. Addison, a junior, is widely expected to enter the NFL draft.

