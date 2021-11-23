Considering the splendid display Jordan Addison put on Saturday for the Pittsburgh football team, it came as little surprise Tuesday that he was named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award — which goes to the “outstanding college football receiver.”
Over the weekend, the Tuscarora High alum snagged 14 passes for 202 yards and scored a Panthers record-tying four touchdowns in their 48-38 win over Virginia, which clinched the ACC Coastal Division title.
His quarterback, Heisman candidate Kenny Pickett, said Addison, “played out of his mind” on Saturday — when a pair of the sophomore’s TDs came on fourth down.
Addison’s mother, Keisha Blackman, has been to all of his games this season and has watched pretty much everything he’s ever done on a football field — yet she was still blown away by her son’s performance.
“It’s hard to put into words, to tell you the truth,” said Blackman, who was struggling even more to express herself Tuesday with a voice that was still hoarse from screaming for her son three days earlier. “It’s kind of like, you never think he can amaze me more but — boom — here we go. ‘Wow, kiddo.’ That’s all I can say.”
While Addison was venturing into the end zone time and again Saturday, Blackman — in his No. 3 jersey — was slapping hands with fellow Pitt fans in the stands.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Addison upped his nation-leading total of touchdown receptions to 15 and increased his season yardage total to 1,272 — tops in the Power 5 and fourth nationally.
Those are exclamatory numbers from a low-key kid who has become one of the brightest stars in college football this season. But Blackman said the attention and adulation hasn’t changed Addison, who has always been internally motivated and seldom gets visibly excited by news about awards, for instance.
“He’s the exact same way,” said Blackman, adding that Addison remains focused on making the most of the big games ahead of him.
Fueled by Addison’s output, the Panthers earned a spot in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their opponent, the Atlantic Division winner, has not yet been determined.
At Tuscarora, Addison fulfilled whatever roles the coaches required of him, including option quarterback and cornerback. Those dalliances served him well once he got to Pitt, where he began concentrating on his receiving skills, quickly causing coach Pat Narduzzi to compare Addison to NFL All-Pro Antonio Brown.
Last year, he led the Panthers with 60 catches and was named a freshman All-American, setting the stage for his spectacular second season.
He has 74 receptions with two games to go, including what could be a high-profile bowl game.
Addison needs five receiving TDs to tie Pitt’s single-season record of 22, held by future NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. Addison also has a rushing TD this season.
The other two Biletnikoff finalists are Purdue’s David Bell and Alabama’s Jameson Williams. The only other Pitt receivers to be named a finalist for this award were Fitzgerald (2003) and Antonio Bryant (2000), who both won it.
This year’s winner will be announced on Dec. 9 during ESPN’s College Football Awards Show.
