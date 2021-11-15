At Tuscarora High, Jordan Addison seldom got to settle into one position on the football field because his wide-ranging talents were needed in numerous areas on both sides of the ball for the Titans.
But less than two full years into his college career spent strictly as a Pittsburgh wide receiver, he’s made himself comfortable among the best in the nation — as evidenced by his highlight-filled weekly performances and, on Monday, the announcement that he’s been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the top FBS receiver, regardless of position.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Addison has a national-best 11 touchdown receptions as a primary weapon in the 8-2 Panthers’ passing game. He has five 100-yard receiving games, while his per-game average of 107.0 receiving yards ranks ninth in the country.
In sum, he has 1,070 yards on 60 catches. His 11 TD catches are the most by a Pitt player since 2003, when Larry Fitzgerald had a school-record 22 and won that year’s Biletnikoff Award.
He has rushed for one TD and also splits time as the Panthers’ punt returner.
The other Biletnikoff semifinalists are David Bell (Purdue), Jahan Dotson (Penn State), Josh Downs (North Carolina), Drake London (USC), Chris Olave (Ohio State), A.T. Perry (Wake Forest), Jerreth Sterns (Western Kentucky), Deven Thompkins (Utah State) and Jameson Williams (Alabama).
The three finalists will be announced Nov. 23, and the winner will be revealed on Dec. 9 during the College Football Awards Show on ESPN.
Past Biletnikoff Award winners include Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper and Terry Glenn.
The semifinalists, finalists and 2021 recipient are chosen by the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners and other former receivers.
