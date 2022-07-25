A little more than a month before the start of the college football season, Jordan Addison’s name has been added to the watch list for a pair of prestigious awards.
Addison, a Tuscarora High School graduate, is preparing to play his first season at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Pittsburgh, where he won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.
The junior’s name appears on the Belitnikoff Award watch list for the coming season, as well as the Maxwell Award watch list. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the player of the year in college football.
Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns last season for Pitt.
At USC, he will team up with quarterback Caleb Williams, a former top quarterback recruit out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., who played at Oklahoma last season before transferring, following his coach, Lincoln Riley, to the Trojans.
