Pittsburgh sophomore receiver Jordan Addison, a Tuscarora High School grad, has unofficially clinched consensus All-America status, according to the school’s website.
Addison, winner of this year’s Biletknikoff Award as college football’s outstanding receiver, has garnered four first-team All-American honors — the Associated Press, Sporting News, Walter Camp Football Foundation and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). And on Wednesday, he was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) second team.
Those five All-American squads are used in the NCAA’s selection of an annual college football consensus All-America team.
Addison has compiled 93 receptions for 1,479 yards (15.9 avg.) and a national-best 17 touchdowns. His yardage ranks third in the country and first among Power 5 receivers.
