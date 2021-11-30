Pittsburgh receiver Jordan Addison, a Tuscarora grad, was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team pick, the league announced on Tuesday.
Addison, a sophomore, was one of 12 Panthers to earn All-ACC honors. His teammate, quarterback Kenny Pickett, also made the first team.
Addison has been Pickett’s top target this season, catching a team-high 85 passes for 1,353 yards and 17 touchdowns.
This honor comes one week after Addison learned he was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, annually given to the player considered the best wide receiver in college football.
Aside from Addison, Pitt’s only other Biletnikoff finalists were Antonio Bryant in 2000 and Larry Fitzgerald, who won the award in 2003.
The Panthers will play in Saturday’s league championship game against No. 18 Wake Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.