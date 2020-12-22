Jordan Addison’s splashy freshman season on the University of Pittsburgh football team this fall got some decoration Tuesday when the all-Atlantic Coast Conference teams were announced.
The Panthers wide receiver and Tuscarora High graduate earned all-ACC honorable mention by the 64-member voting panel, comprised of 49 media members and the ACC’s 15 head coaches.
Addison, a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver, led Pitt with 60 receptions for 666 yards (an 11.1 average). Among ACC freshmen, those numbers ranked first and third in the league. He had four touchdown catches.
He ranked third in the ACC in receptions despite missing on of the Panthers’ 11 games.
A multipurpose star with the Titans who logged time at quarterback in high school, Addison also carried the ball nine times for 60 yards this season for Pitt.
His best outing came against Miami on Oct. 17, when he grabbed eight passes for 147 yards.
Pitt went 5-5 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.