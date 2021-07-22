Tuscarora High School graduate Jordan Addison, who is set to begin his sophomore season as a wide receiver at the University of Pittsburgh, was named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded annually to the college football’s top receiver.
Addison was the top freshman pass-catcher in college football last season. He led the nation in total catches (60) and catches per game (six) among first-year college players. He was the runner-up for Rookie of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
As the favorite target for quarterback Kenny Pickett, Addison led Pitt in receptions, receiving yards (666) and receiving touchdowns (four), becoming the first freshman since Tyler Boyd in 2013 to lead the Panthers in receiving.
Addison was one of eight ACC receivers named to the Biletnikoff watch list. The winner of the award will be announced Dec. 9 on ESPN.
— Greg Swatek
