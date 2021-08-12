As opportunities open up to college athletes with relaxed name, image and likeness policies, Jordan Addison is proceeding cautiously.
The Tuscarora High School graduate, who attracted attention as a freshman wide receiver for the University of Pittsburgh’s football team last fall, has yet to accept one of the multiple offers he has received to cash in on his name, image and likeness.
“I feel like the NIL deal is a very interesting thing, but I have been trying, coming into camp, I have just been trying to focus on this football season and not really focus too much on the NIL stuff,” Addison said on an ACC Network show previewing Pitt’s football season.
He added, “It’s definitely something I am looking forward to.”
Addison had the most receptions for a freshman receiver in college football last season with 60. He also led the Panthers in receiving yards (666) and receiving touchdowns (four), becoming the first freshman since 2013 to lead the team in receiving.
In July, he was named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded annually to the top receiver in college football.
Asked on the ACC Network preview if he would sign with an agent to help him navigate this emerging NIL landscape, he said he would “to make sure I am going in the right direction.”
Right now, he is consulting with his mother, Keisha Blackman, about the offers he is receiving.
So far, three have been made, according to Blackman, though she declined to characterize what type of offers they were.
“It is all brand new,” Blackman said. “We both feel like there is no need to jump into things. Let’s sit back and see how this thing goes for others.”
Addison said it really hasn’t been a focal point for discussion around the Pitt locker room, even though other players around college football, like Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, have already made big money through NIL deals.
Young has reportedly netted around a million dollars in NIL money prior to ever starting a game for the Crimson Tide.
Addison said that generated some buzz among the Panthers. But there hasn’t been too much NIL chatter otherwise.
“We have been focusing on one thing,” he said. “We are trying to win.”
Blackman said she looks forward to her son being able to benefit off of his name, image and likeness. But it has to be the right time and the right opportunity.
She said, “People see the dollar signs and all of that stuff. But, you know, the way I look at it, this is my child. I just want the best for him.”
