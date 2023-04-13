Jordan Addison will attend the NFL Draft on April 27 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Tuscarora High graduate and potential first-round pick at wide receiver appeared on a widely distributed list Thursday evening of the 17 prospective draft picks that will be in attendance at the draft.
The list included players who are expected to go at the very top of the first round, including Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Addison, who starred at the universities of Pittsburgh and Southern California, was one of three receivers on the list of 17 invitees, joining Boston College’s Zay Flowers and Ohio State’s Jackson Smith-Njigba.
There is no consensus as to when Addison might be selected or by what team. His name appears in most mock drafts at various stages of the first round.
The Biletnikoff Award winner in 2021 as the top receiver in college football has been busy conducting his pre-draft visits.
Last week, he visited the Baltimore Ravens, who have the No. 22 pick in the draft, and New England Patriots (No. 14). This week, he was set to meet with the New York Giants (No. 25), Buffalo Bills (No. 27) and Minnesota Vikings (No. 23).
“I am not sure people understand the dynamics of all of this,” Addison’s mother, Keisha Blackman, said in a phone interview Thursday night. “This is a process. It’s a very tedious process. We have made it over the hump. We are getting closer. I’m getting a little more nervous, but am also very excited about it. We’ll see what happens over the next two weeks.”
The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Addison caught a school-record 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for Pitt in 2021, helping quarterback Kenny Pickett become a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He transferred last season to USC, where he caught 59 passes for 875 yards, including four 100-yard games and a Pac-12 best eight TD grabs, despite an ankle injury that kept him out for a month in the middle of the season.
Addison’s production helped quarterback Caleb Williams win the Heisman Trophy for the Trojans.
In early March, Addison participated in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where he met with teams and participated in the 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds, 21st among wide receivers), 10-yard split (1.56 seconds, 35th), vertical jump (34 inches, 34th), and broad jump (10 feet, 2 inches, 35th).
He did not participate in the three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle or bench press.
Addison generally gets high marks from scouts for his precise route running, his agility and his ability to get open.
“I feel like my film shows where I can play inside [the slot] and out, so I don’t have no limits to what I can do. I do it all,” he said at the combine.
