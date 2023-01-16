Arizona St USC Football

Tuscarora High alum and Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison, right, is projected to be a high first-round pick in this year's NFL draft.

 Associated Press file photo

Jordan Addison, a dynamic wide receiver who transformed into one of the top playmakers in college football after graduating from Tuscarora High School in 2020, announced Monday he is leaving the University of Southern California a year early to enter the NFL draft.

Addison made the declaration on Instagram along with a video mash-up of highlights from his two years at the University of Pittsburgh and one at USC. 

