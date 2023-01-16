Jordan Addison, a dynamic wide receiver who transformed into one of the top playmakers in college football after graduating from Tuscarora High School in 2020, announced Monday he is leaving the University of Southern California a year early to enter the NFL draft.
Addison made the declaration on Instagram along with a video mash-up of highlights from his two years at the University of Pittsburgh and one at USC.
"To all my Pitt boys and my West coast men thank you for making this journey memorable forever.. See you on Sundays," he wrote.
Monday was the deadline for early entries into the draft.
Addison, a junior, is projected by many to be taken high in the first round, taking this next step after a three-year college career in which there was little he didn't accomplish individually thanks to impeccable route-running, speed and hands.
At Pitt, the 6-foot, 175-pounder was a freshman All-American and All-ACC honorable mention in 2020, then busted out in 2021 to win the Biletnikoff Award as the top pass-catcher in the country. In a head-turning sophomore year, he was named a first-team All-American after setting a Panthers record with 100 catches and leading the nation with 17 touchdown grabs, compiling 1,593 receiving yards.
With his Pitt quarterback, Kenny Pickett, graduating to the pros, Addison also departed the Pennsylvania school, transferring to USC amid suspicion cast by Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi that the Trojans had improperly recruited to get the star to come west over the summer.
Though no evidence ever confirmed the accusation, it made Addison the pivot point for growing discussion about how name, image and likeness deals are changing the NCAA landscape.
At USC, he joined another standout quarterback, Caleb Williams, to lead coach Lincoln Riley's flashy offense.
Addison had 59 receptions for 875 yards, including four 100-yard games and a Pac-12 best eight TD grabs, despite an ankle injury that kept him out for a month in the middle of the season. That production helped Williams win the Heisman Trophy.
Addison chose to continue rehabbing his injury instead of participating in USC's Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane earlier this month.
Next up for Addison figures to be the NFL combine in late April, where he'll strut his stuff for scouts at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.
He is the third player with Frederick County roots to enter the 2023 draft, following announcements from Oakdale High grad and James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese and Urbana native and Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, who played high school ball at Damascus.
Addison — who spent time as an option quarterback, receiver and cornerback at Tuscarora — would be the first receiver from Frederick to be selected in the draft. The highest NFL pick in county history was running back Chuck Foreman, a Frederick High grad who was taken No. 12 by the Minnesota Vikings in 1973.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.