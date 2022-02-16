Right down to the moment they came into the world, there has been virtually no separating Mason and Evan Wang.
The identical twins, born one minute apart, and senior leaders for the Hood College men’s basketball team are virtual clones of each other.
In addition to looking exactly the same, they have almost identical personalities and interests. They speak the same way. They move the same way.
On the basketball court, they play very similarly, fast paced with an attacking mindset. In school, their grade-point averages are virtually identical. They like the same types of foods.
“I am a little cleaner than him,” said Evan Wang, citing virtually the only apparent difference between him and his younger brother, along with his slightly shorter brown hair. “I am a little bit more organized. My room is way more clean.”
In the Hood basketball record book, there is very little separating the Wang twins as well.
Mason, with a little more of a scorer’s mindset, has accumulated more points (1,363) than any player in Hood history. Many have come off passes from Evan, who has produced more than 300 assists for the Blazers to go along with more than 800 points.
The brothers will perhaps be regarded as the two best players to come through the program, according to coach Chad Dickman. Whenever their careers end, they’ll have more wins and better statistics than just about everyone who has worn a Blazers uniform.
“They have just been everything we needed them to be and a whole lot more,” said Dickman, who recruited them as undersized guards (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) out of Williamsburg, Virginia.
This season, with the Blazers (16-6 overall, 13-2 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) on the brink of their first conference championship since 2007, the Wang twins are the leading scorers and assisters on the team.
Mason leads the team with 109 rebounds, while Evan is third with 99.
“He’s the best basketball player I have ever played with,” Evan Wang said of Mason. “Our chemistry is there, obviously, playing all of our life together. It’s been special to share the court together for the last four years.”
When they were being recruited to play in college, the Wangs made it clear that they were a package deal. They wanted to play together.
“We knew they were going to be good,” Dickman said. “They played on a really good high school team (Jamestown High School). They had good stats. They lost in the state championship game. They were a little too small for the higher levels [of college basketball]. But just their overall feel for the game and how skilled they were, we felt they would be able to overcome their size.”
The Wang twins have heard for most of their lives that they were too small or not good enough to succeed at a high level in college basketball.
“You just brush it off, put your head down and work hard,” Mason Wang said. “It just adds more fuel to the fire. It’s what we like to do, prove people wrong.”
A win Saturday over Alvernia would be Hood’s 10th win over the last 11 games and earn it at least a share of the conference championship with Eastern University, which snapped the Blazers’ eight-game winning streak last Saturday and holds the tiebreaker over them.
If Hood beats Alvernia on Saturday and Eastern falls to York College, the Blazers would be the top-seed for next week’s Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth tournament, meaning they would host every game that they play in their bid to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Blazers earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament in 2007 and could be in line to do so again. But that is far from a certainty, according to Dickman.
The only other Hood team to win a conference championship since the men’s basketball team did it under Dickman’s father, Tom, in 2007, was the baseball team, which was MAC Commonwealth regular-season co-champs in 2019.
On Tuesday night, with a 69-54 victory at Messiah, the Hood men’s basketball team set a new school record for conference wins in a season with 13, surpassing the 2006-07 team.
Mason Wang scored 22 of his game-high 34 points in the second half. It marked his sixth 30-plus point game of the season.
Evan Wang scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting and finished with three rebounds and two assists.
“The team accolades mean way more than the individual accolades,” Mason Wang said. “A lot of good stuff comes with winning.”
Beyond this season, it’s unclear what the future holds for the Wang twins. Will their lives remain so intertwined?
“School has kept us together,” Mason Wang said. “The future after we graduate, I can’t tell you what that is going to be like. We’ll always be together in some way.”
