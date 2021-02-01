EMMITSBURG — For the second time this year, Mount St. Mary’s senior women’s basketball standout Kendall Bresee garnered recognition by the Northeast Conference as their Player of the Week, presented by Pilot Pen.
The honor was bestowed thanks to a pair of double-doubles in the Mount’s contests last week. On the front end of their series with Fairleigh Dickinson, she scored or assisted on more than half of the team’s field goals — scoring 10 times and assisting on four more. Along with her 23 points, she secured 13 rebounds in the 59-54 defeat.
The Mount bounced back with a 68-55 win in the second game against FDU. Bresee contributed 15 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Bresee ranks in the top five in the NEC for points, rebounds, assists and steals. She leads the conference with 2.36 steals per game.
She became the first Mountaineer to earn multiple Player of the Week honors since Sydney Henderson in 2012-13.
Mount St. Mary’s is on an extended break from game action. It travels to Wagner on Feb. 9. The team is in third place in the NEC with a 6-2 conference record (7-4 overall).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.