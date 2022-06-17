After a breakout season for Tennessee baseball, Trey Lipscomb continues racking up All-America honors.
The Urbana grad was named a second team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association and a third team All-American by Perfect Game this week.
These nods join Lipscomb’s two other All-American selections: the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association first team and Collegiate Baseball newspaper second team.
The awards are piling up following Lipscomb’s first season as a regular starter for the Volunteers. His bat roared to a .355 average, and he paced the team in home runs (22) and RBIs (84). That RBI mark also led all SEC batters.
Despite his efforts, Tennessee was upset in the Super Regional by Notre Dame. Lipscomb will turn his attention to July’s MLB Draft, where his stellar campaign has moved him up draft boards.
