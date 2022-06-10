Tennessee senior third baseman and Urbana High grad Trey Lipscomb is one of five finalists named for the 35th Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Thursday.
The Dick Howser Trophy is given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager, who died of brain cancer in 1987. It is regarded by many as college baseball’s most prestigious award. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage, qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser’s life.
Lipscomb, a first-team All-SEC selection, has had a breakout senior season for the Vols, setting career highs in every offensive category while leading the SEC and ranking sixth in the country with 80 RBIs heading into this weekend’s super regional. He is slashing .363/.438/.726 and ranks top 25 nationally with 22 home runs, the latest long ball coming Friday night against Notre Dame.
Tennessee lost Game 1 of its best-of-three series 8-6 to the Fighting Irish, but Lipscomb had the solo homer and a two-run double.
Joining Lipscomb as finalists are Oregon State starting pitcher Connor Hjerpe, Texas first baseman Ivan Melendez, Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada and Clemson third baseman Max Wagner.
The winner will be announced Friday on the MLB Network during the 10 a.m. hour.
