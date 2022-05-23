Tennessee third baseman and Urbana High alum Trey Lipscomb was named First Team All-SEC Monday, capping his stellar senior season with the Volunteers.
After appearing sporadically in Tennessee’s lineup in his first three years in Knoxville, Lipscomb became an everyday starter in 2022 and made an immediate impact.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder led the conference in home runs (21) and RBIs (74), while his .351 batting average and 1.170 on-base-plus-slugging percentage were second on the Volunteers.
Lipscomb’s efforts helped Tennessee to a 49-7 record, including a program-record 23-game winning streak, the SEC regular-season title and a No. 1 national ranking.
Lipscomb and the Volunteers continue their season in the SEC tournament on Wednesday.
