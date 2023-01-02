Urbana native Bryan Bresee, a star defensive lineman for Clemson, has declared for the NFL draft.
In an Instagram post Monday, Bresee said, “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL. After much thought and many prayers, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Although, I’m excited for this next chapter of my football journey. I will always be a Clemson Tiger.”
Bresee played football and basketball for Urbana High School before transferring to Damascus and helping lead the Swarmin’ Hornets to state titles in 2017 and ‘19.
He was the No. 1 recruit nationally in the Class of 2020 and made a strong impression in three seasons at Clemson despite dealing with injuries and personal strife.
Bresee suffered a torn ACL four games into the 2021 season. After returning to the field this season, he was forced out of action for a pair of games by the death of his 15-year-old sister Ella, who succumbed to a long battle with brain cancer in September, and then a subsequent kidney infection.
He finished his junior season with the Tigers with 5 1/2 tackles for a loss and 3 1/2 sacks over 10 games and was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team.
