Mount St. Mary’s lost at VCU 60-42 in a non-conference matchup at the Siegel Center on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Dakota Leffew paced the Mountaineers with a career-best 14 points in the loss.
The Mount was playing without leading scorer Jalen Gibbs, who was out with an injury.
Trailing 12-8 with 11:12 left in the first half, VCU (3-2) staged a 23-to-2 run to take control of the game. VCU opened the run by scoring 17 unanswered points, capping that stretch with a Corey Douglas three-point play to make it 25-12. After a Malik Jefferson basket, consecutive three-pointers by VCU’s Nah’shon Hyland extended the Mount’s deficit to 31-14. VCU maintained the margin to lead 37-20 at the half.
Leffew hit 5-of-7 from the field and was 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Nana Opoku added seven points and six rebounds, while Mezie Offurum and Damian Chong Qui each had six points.
Nah’shon Hyland led VCU with 14 points as the Rams shot 41.4 percent in the game and 7-of-18 (.389) from beyond the arc. The Mount struggled on the offensive end in the game, shooting 36.4 percent from the field and hitting 4-of-14 (.286) from three-point range. The Mount also had a season-high 23 turnovers in the game, leading to 26 VCU points.
Mount St. Mary’s (1-3) is back in action Tuesday, December 8, when Saint Francis U visits Knott Arena for the Northeast Conference opener for both teams. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and fans can watch the game on NEC Front Row. Due to state and local health guidelines, no spectators will be permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.