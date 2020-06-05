University of Maryland athletes will be tested for the novel coronavirus upon their return to campus and before they resume athletic activities, the school announced Friday.
Football players are permitted to return to campus June 8 for medical screenings. Voluntary, individual football workouts can begin June 15. Return-to-campus dates for other sports have not yet been determined.
The NCAA Division I Council voted last month to approve voluntary activities for football, men's basketball and women's basketball beginning June 1. Athletes have only been able to meet virtually since the middle of March.
In addition to the coronavirus test, Maryland athletes will also have a physical examination and a mental health screening before they resume athletic activities. Each athlete will undergo a daily coronavirus wellness screening -- including a temperature check and completion of a symptom questionnaire -- before they enter athletic facilities.
All workouts will be held outside, and physical distancing will be enforced. Only the staff members necessary to facilitate these workouts will return to campus during this first phase.
"Our gradual, phased approach prioritizes the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement. "We remain optimistic about the return of fall sports, and this plan will serve as our cautious and considered roadmap to the resumption of athletic competition."
Maryland's plan for return includes deep cleaning all facilities. Athletes must self-report that they have been symptom-free for 14 days and have had no known contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Athletes will also participate in educational activities about best health practices, and the school will provide each athlete with two face coverings.
Maryland does not have a timetable for when the use of indoor facilities and activities with larger groups will be permitted. The implementation of future phases will be determined by state, county and university health officials.
