Lindsey Windsor 2023

Walkersville grad and Salisbury pitcher Lindsey Windsor had an 18-2 record with a 1.14 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 12 complete games, four shutouts and three saves this season. She also batted .396 with nine home runs and 55 RBIs.

 Courtesy photo by Joey Gardner, Salisbury University

Salisbury softball’s Lindsey Windsor, a Walkersville High grad, capped her superb senior season by being named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III National Player of the Year on Friday. The pitcher and outfielder was a critical piece in the Sea Gulls’ run to the NCAA championship, where they finished as runner-up.

Windsor dominated in the circle once again, logging an 18-2 record with a 1.14 ERA and 122 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .194 average. She combined to throw a no-hitter on April 14 and finished with 12 complete games, including four shutouts.

