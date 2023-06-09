Salisbury softball’s Lindsey Windsor, a Walkersville High grad, capped her superb senior season by being named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III National Player of the Year on Friday. The pitcher and outfielder was a critical piece in the Sea Gulls’ run to the NCAA championship, where they finished as runner-up.
Windsor dominated in the circle once again, logging an 18-2 record with a 1.14 ERA and 122 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .194 average. She combined to throw a no-hitter on April 14 and finished with 12 complete games, including four shutouts.
The senior was similarly impactful in the box, reaching base in 46 of the 53 games she batted in. Windsor hit .396 with nine homers and 55 RBIs, the latter mark good for ninth nationally. She had 19 multi-hit games and swiped 15 bags.
The campaign was a culmination of her four years with Salisbury as she paced the team to a program-record 49 wins.
After her 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Windsor broke out in 2021, receiving Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year honors. She had hip surgery the following summer and returned stronger, being named a D-III All-American and again winning the conference pitcher of the year award.
Windsor picked up both accolades once more in 2023, in addition to the national player of the year recognition. She’s the first Salisbury player to receive the award since the NFCA began handing it out in 2016.
At Walkersville, Windsor was a record-setter in the circle and was named to the FNP all-area first team twice. She has an additional year of college eligibility brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic should she wish to use it.
