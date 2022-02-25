One day, it’s safe to presume, Mason and Evan Wang’s names will be hanging on the wall of BB&T Arena at Hood College in some way, shape or form.
“Division III, I don’t know if we have enough money to retire jerseys,” Chad Dickman, the Blazers’ men’s basketball coach, joked. “But they’ll definitely be up for 1,000 points. They should be locks for the [Hood] Hall of Fame the first year they are eligible.”
Faced with the prospect of playing their final game in the home gym Friday night, the Wang twins put on one final show for the home crowd, combining for nearly half of Hood’s points in a 90-77 victory over Widener in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth semifinals.
“They have had a lot of awesome memories in this gym,” Dickman said. “If that’s our last game here, they ended on a high level. That was a good performance by both of them.”
The Blazers (19-6), who led by as many as 15 points and never trailed, advanced to the MAC Commonwealth championship game at 2 p.m. Sunday against fellow regular season co-champion Eastern University outside of Philadelphia.
Despite finishing the regular season with the same conference record (14-2), Eastern (21-4) earned the right to host the championship game by sweeping Hood during the regular season.
The winner of the MAC Commonwealth championship will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Hood has not won the conference or played in the Division III tournament since 2007.
“It means everything,” said Evan Wang, who scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half against Widener and fueled a 13-2 run that allowed the Blazers to put the game out of reach.
“That’s what me and my brother were talking about. And that’s what the whole team has been talking about, getting to the championship game and cutting down nets, getting the championship win.”
Mason Wang, the school’s all-time leading scorer, hadn’t thought about the possibility of playing his final home game until someone mentioned it to him prior to the semifinal.
“If anything, we are going out with the win,” he said after scoring 22 points to lead all Hood scorers against Widener.
Asked what winning a conference championship would mean to him, Mason Wang said, “It would mean everything. Just seeing the hard work all pay off with all the guys sticking together, especially coming back from the COVID year when we didn’t even play.
“Just getting back in the groove with the guys. I mean, we came in with two classes that hadn’t played yet. So, it was an adjustment we had to make. But it feels great, and it’s awesome seeing everything pay off.”
To achieve their ultimate goal, the Blazers will have to find a way to beat Eastern, whom they lost to by a combined 13 points in a pair of meetings this season.
Eastern prevailed 83-77 at home on Jan. 8 and then came to Hood and won 76-69 on Feb. 12.
“They are the only team to beat us in the conference,” Dickman said. “They beat us twice, two really good games. They’re good. I mean, they are athletic. They are really good defensively. They have good size, and they’re well-coached. And they are really tough at home. ... In my opinion, they are one of the Top 25 teams in the country. They played neck-and-neck with some Division I teams this year, so ...”
Even if they have played their final game at home, the Wang twins can still enhance their lasting impression there by helping to put a championship banner on the wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.