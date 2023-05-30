The last 48 hours have been a blur for Dennis Kasumba.
The 18-year-old Ugandan baseball player — whose story of attempting to get a chance to play in the majors gained international attention — got on an airplane for the first time and flew into Atlanta. There, he met attorney Joshua Williams, who had connected with Kasumba two years ago and helped him arrive in the United States.
The two then traveled to Frederick, arriving Monday. Kasumba was nervous, but he also couldn’t contain his excitement. He hadn’t slept at all on the flight, and when Williams suggested he get some rest, Kasumba instead went to the gym.
“The first question he asked was, ‘When can I start?’” Williams said.
That motivation has driven Kasumba to this point, and he started the next phase of his journey Tuesday morning at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Kasumba is a member of the Frederick Keys and hopes to use the MLB Draft League as a springboard to a professional career.
Kasumba is attempting to become the first Ugandan player to make the majors. His country had not been represented in American professional baseball until last year, when two Ugandans — Ben Serunkuma and Umar Male — signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
But those long odds don’t faze Kasumba, whose perseverance led to this opportunity and could lead him further.
“All he wants to do is work and grind,” Williams said. “He was like, ‘I’m gonna make it.’ And he was right. … His dream has come true.”
Kasumba was orphaned as a young child and lived in extreme poverty, dropping out of school and working in a slaughterhouse just so he could afford to feed himself, according to a Los Angeles Times profile. One day, he met Paul Wafula, a former star player on the Ugandan national team and semi-pro player in Japan, who took Kasumba under his wing.
Kasumba was 14 years old and had never played baseball — nor did he know much about the sport. Wafula began teaching the basics, and Kasumba soon scoured the Internet for videos of MLB players.
He was drawn to Yadier Molina and Salvador Perez, and he soon began imitating the latter’s skills.
“I said, ‘I want to be like him. What can I do to be like him?’” Kasumba said Tuesday.
He told Wafula that he wanted to be a catcher, to which the coach responded with caution that it’s a difficult position to master. No matter for Kasumba, who is a quick study and hasn’t let any challenge be too great.
In the meantime, he began posting videos of his training on social media. Kasumba had to use makeshift equipment, including a bottle on top of a tire acting as a tee, just to be able to practice.
Those videos gained traction on social media, and he now has tens of thousands of followers on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. One of those videos of him hitting off that improvised tee made its way to Facebook, where Williams saw it.
He quickly reached out to Kasumba, initially with the idea of upgrading his equipment.
“I had just bought my son a $100 tee, and he’s sitting there hitting a baseball off a tire,” Williams said. “I was like, how can I get this kid a tee?”
That conversation evolved into Kasumba telling Williams about his dreams of becoming a professional baseball player, which prompted Williams and others who had heard Kasumba’s story to start a Gofundme to try and raise money to bring him to play in the United States.
But Kasumba’s visa was denied three times. All the while, his story began spreading further on social media, including a viral tweet by former pitcher Kyle Farnsworth and an article by the Los Angeles Times.
During this period, MLB Draft League Executive Director Sean Campbell heard about Kasumba’s story and began working with Williams to give him an opportunity. Campbell contacted the Uganda Baseball/Softball Association, which connected him with Wafula, Kasumba said.
The coach called Kasumba, and the catcher said he first thought it was a call to play on the national team and go to international competitions.
“He goes, ‘No, this is your chance. Not the national team,’” Kasumba said. “I go, ‘Wow, OK, please give me this opportunity.’ I welcomed it.”
Kasumba knew nothing about Frederick, but that didn’t matter. He had his in. All he had to do was secure his visa.
That finally happened on May 18, which initiated a whirlwind period of preparation and travel that brought him to the United States for the first time. He’s been in Frederick for just a little more than 24 hours, clearly still trying to process it all but quietly remarking that it’s “very nice.”
Kasumba fits right in with the rest of the newly arrived Keys, all college players looking to boost their stock in hopes of getting drafted. Kasumba got his official team photo taken before he went into a team meeting with manager René Rivera.
Shortly after, he walked out of the clubhouse, perhaps a bit overwhelmed but still smiling, appreciative of everything that led to this moment. Before he took the field, he found Williams on the concourse and gave him a long embrace.
“A lot of people who’ve been following this journey, they think, ‘OK he made it, woo hoo, this is the end.’ But this is really the beginning,” Williams said. “Whether he makes it to the pros, makes it to college or doesn’t make it at all, he’s opened the door for so many other kids, his teammates.”
He’ll find in the Keys an ally in Rivera, a veteran catcher who spent parts of 13 seasons in the majors, including wrapping his career with the Washington Nationals in 2021. Rivera is suited to help Kasumba reach his full potential as a backstop, which he knows will take some time as there will be a learning curve and as he strengthens his 5-foot-11, 185-pound frame.
But Kasumba’s raw talent, particularly his quickness, shined through in the videos he posted, which prompted Rivera to connect with him on Instagram in the months leading up to the season. The coach and catcher traded messages and videos, and Rivera helped Kasumba hone his talent.
He’ll continue to do so in person, and Rivera already began giving pointers on improving his receiving technique early in Tuesday’s practice. Rivera knows just how unique of an opportunity this is — not just for Kasumba, but also for him as a manager.
“For me, I would be blessed. I wouldn’t just help a kid achieve his goal, I would help a country,” Rivera said. “I think Africa, Uganda, they want to play baseball, and they’re doing their best out there to play the game. Dennis, being the first [Ugandan] player to play in the MLB Draft League, right now is a plus. If we get an opportunity for him to sign, it’ll be a dream come true.”
